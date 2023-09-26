Where to buy the Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set? Everything we know so far

Skincare brand, Humanrace, unveiled the latest Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set on September 26, 2023, remaining committed to a three-minute skincare routine. The 7D Gel Facial Set is the new facial set aiming for an alternate pick for Humanrace clients, permitting them to customize their skincare practice without counting on unneeded complexities.

The skincare brand Humanrace, which was created by Pharrell Williams and his dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones, has captured the attention of both skincare experts and novices thanks to its simple and basic rituals.

The Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set consists of a cleanser priced individually at $44, and a moisturizer available at $58. The set of two, meanwhile, comes for $85. Further, the refillable and subscribable packs of the sets are obtainable at a subsided price.

Further details about the Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set

Founded in 2020, the label introduced the 'Routine Pack', a 3-minute skincare practice comprising a facial cleanser, exfoliator, and lotion. With time, dedication, and consumer awareness, the firm expanded its skincare product ranges.

With the launch of the 7D Gel Facial Set, the founder of Humanrace could not stop appreciating this skincare gem. Concerning the same, he stated,

"We’re very excited about our new gel products – the moment I tried them, I knew we had something special here. The texture, the feeling, and the sensation leave my skin looking its best in any setting."

For further know-how, check out some significant snippets concerning the Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set.

Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set product details

This 7D Gel Facial Set from the Humanrace lineup includes the 7D Retrograde Gel Cleanser and the 7D Mystifying Gel Moisturizer. These extreme skincare items are prepared to substitute the first and third steps of the formerly introduced 'Routine Pack'.

Now, while incorporating the 7D Gel Facial Set into one's beauty regimen, anyone can enjoy a simplified skincare practice that purifies and moisturizes the skin, letting it feel recharged and refreshed.

The perfect product formulation and hidden skincare benefits

This Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set is crafted with the label's inventive 7D Hyaluronic Acid. This exceptional formulation contains seven molecular elements that jointly provide productive outcomes.

Compared to other skincare cleansers, the light cleanser in this set produces a mild yet thorough lather while extracting the skin's impurities without drying it out.

Niacinamide, Blue Light Protection, and a variety of botanical extracts in the moisturiser ensure that the skin layers receive an additional dosage of moisture, making them appear moister and plumper.

Further, the Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set comes with varied attractive benefits, including:

1) Deep cleansing: The mild cleanser lathers well by erasing the skin's impurities and leaving it spotless and restored.

2) Boosting skin hydration: The moisturizer delivers the skin layers with an extra hydration dosage while replenishing and restoring the skin's moistness levels.

3) Lightweight formula: The cleanser and moisturizer are made with a light formulation, making them fit for all skin sorts without feeling weighty or oiled.

4) Non-drying technique: Compared to many skincare cleansers, the Humanrace 7D Gel Facial Set purifies the skin without generating extreme dryness, making it ideal for daily usage.

5) Skin plumping result: The moisturizer in the 7D set leaves the skin layers plump and moistened, fostering a healthful and youthful facial appearance.

The Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set is a testament to the brand's dedication to delivering high-end skincare answers that are both affordable and time-friendly. Pharrell and Dr. Elena Jones have yet again committed to streamlining skincare minus compromising over any outcomes by allowing the users to tailor their skincare routines efficiently.

One can avail of this Humanrace lineup - 7D Gel Facial Set at an individual price of $44 (gel cleanser) while paying $58 (gel moisturizer). The duo-set comes for $85, available at their official website.