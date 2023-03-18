Where to get Vanessa Hudgen's Know Beauty skincare products?

Vanessa Hudgens is a name that needs no introduction. As an accomplished actress, singer, and dancer, she has captivated audiences around the world with her talent and charisma. However, her talents don't stop there. In recent years, Vanessa has also become an entrepreneur and a champion of self-care and beauty.

In 2021, the Hollywood star first launched her skincare brand KNOW Beauty with American singer Madison Beer, which didn't work out well. On March 15, 2023, Vanessa Hudgens re-launched KNOW Beauty. However, the Glacial Bay Clay Mask is currently the only product currently available from the brand. As such, skincare connoisseurs can purchase the product from Amazon for $25.

There is a good reason why Vanessa Hudgens relaunched KNOW Beauty with just one product at the moment!

Celebrity endorsements of skincare goods aren't something Vanessa Hudgens does for kicks. She just relaunched Know Beauty for this very reason. The actress recently explained to Women's Health (WH) why she stopped in 2021 and started again in 2023, saying:

"It was a really science-based approach with DNA tests to take the guesswork out of your skincare. It just didn't really resonate the way that we thought it would, and we had to take a good, hard look at the company and figure out a way that we have a reason to be on the market."

Hudgens explained that her skin is quite oily and she often struggles with breakouts. Therefore, a good clay mask is a must for her. However, all the clay masks in the current market often dries out the skin, which can also be a huge problem. She said to WH:

"This clay was harvested from an active glacier, so I started from there and started to look at other clay masks and asking what keeps the product together and what’s going to remove toxins and impurities and even out skin tone and make your skin softer?"

Vanessa Hudgens said that if a product type already exists in the market, then there is no need to re-introduce it again. Rather, she believes in introducing something that people haven't experienced before. With that motivation working, the actress launched the the Glacial Bay Clay Mask that aims to tighten pores, reducing excess dirt and oil from the skin without overly drying it out.

On the official website of KNOW Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens further said:

"For me taking care of my skin is a form of self-love and meditation. I created the Glacial Bay Clay Mask out of a personal need - to prevent blemishes and restore glow to my skin. I hope you love it as much as I do!"

Key ingredients used in the Glacial Bay Clay Mask include Canadian Colloidal Clay, Kaolin, Bentonite Clay, Lactic Acid, and Giant Sea Kelp. These compounds aid in preserving a radiant complexion, less breakouts, and a smoother skin texture.

With the launch of her brand, KNOW Beauty, Vanessa Hudgens is on a mission to empower people to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. With a commitment to using natural ingredients and a focus on inclusivity, KNOW Beauty is more than just a skincare line - it's a movement that celebrates individuality and self-love.

