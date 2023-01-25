Willie Nelson 90th Birthday concert: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy and more 

American country-music legend Willie Nelson is set to celebrate his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert, scheduled for April 29 and 30.

Nelson’s 90th birthday concert will take place at the Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. It will feature a host of insanely-popular artists, including The Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, The Lumineers, and Tyler Childers among others.

Speaking of the concert, Nelson said in a statement:

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible. It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

The concert is billed as Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, and is being presented by Blackbird Presents and Live Nation's Hewitt-Silva.

WIllie Nelson’s 2-day birthday concert will feature a lineup of 35 artists

So far, the following artists have been announced for Nelson’s birthday concert. However, the number is quite likely to go up.

Allison Russell

Beck

Billy Strings

Bobby Weir

Charley Crockett

Edie Brickell

Kacey Musgraves

Leon Bridges

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovett

Margo Price

Nathaniel Rateliff

Neil Young

Norah Jones

Orville Peck

Particle Kid

Rosanne Cash

Sheryl Crow

Snoop Dogg

Sturgill Simpson

The Avett Brothers

The Lumineers

Tom Jones

Warren Haynes

Ziggy Marley

CapitalOne cardholders have access to an exclusive presale for this two-night extravaganza starting January 25 at 10.00 am PT.

Club Luck Member Presale will begin on January 26 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. 2-Day tickets for the general public will be available from January 28 at 10.00 am PT.

Willie Nelson set to release new album in March

Nelson’s upcoming studio album is titled I Don’t Know a Thing About Love. The album will be released on March 3 via Sony Legacy Recordings.

The new album will see Nelson and his band, popularly called his family, record fresh interpretations of 10 classical compositions of legendary American songwriter, and Nelson’s contemporary, Harlan Howard.

The Grammy-award winning musician is also set to release a five-part documentary film titled Willie Nelson & Family.

The documentary series, directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman, will premiere later this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

Additionally, Nelson has been nominated for four Grammy Awards this year. His nominated projects include Best Country Solo Performance for Live Forever from Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, Best Country Song for I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die, a songwriting award for A Beautiful Time, Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time and Best Roots Gospel Album for The Willie Nelson Family.

Willie Nelson has been quite active when it comes to organizing country-music fests. Last year in July, Nelson’s Luck Ranch announced its fall-themed event called Lucktoberfest as well as the 4th of July picnic dates.

