Rock Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy and more

This year's Rock Fest was recently confirmed with an amazing lineup, which is slated to see performances by headliners Pantera, Slipknot, and Godsmack. The show will be held in Cadott, Wisconsin, once again.

The four-day festival will kick off with a Wednesday Night Bonus Bash on July 12 that includes Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome, Tallah, The Lonely Ones, No Resolve, Moon Fever, and Widow7. The bash is exclusive to three-day ticket holders for the festival.

The festival will then begin on July 13, with Pantera headlining the day with have various artists, such as Ice Cube, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Jinjer, Orianthi, Suicide Silence, Vended, Fame on Fire, Eva Under Fire, Ghosts of the Mississippi, Sin7, Scattered Hamlet, among others.

On July 14, Slipknot will take up the top spot and will be supported by Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Mushroomhead, Cherry Bombs, Crobot, Gideon, Saul, and more.

The following day, Godsmack will conclude the festival following the sets of Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Everclear, GWAR, Dorothy, 10 Years, New Years Day, Plush, Dayseeker, and Silvertung, among others.

Fans now have access to Rock Fest 2023's ongoing sale on single-day general admission and individual artist pit passes

Music enthusiasts can now avail the tickets for the 2023 Rock Fest music via the festival's website or StubHub. Interested buyers can find all the Rock Fest details on the festival's website.

The ticket options that have reportedly sold out are VIP, Reserved Lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Nicolet Law Pit Passes, Electric Camping, and VIP Camping. As a result, fans have the option to get single-day general admission and individual artist pit passes, which are currently on sale. The 3-Day general admission costs $149 and general camping for the weekend on one of the festival’s 7,500 campsites costs $150.

About the Rock Fest, festival promoter Wade Asher mentioned in a press release:

"We really focus on making each year better than the last. Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And it is pretty tough to do when we've been doing this for 29 years."

He further added:

"As always, we're keeping busy in the offseason working to improve the fan experience in new ways, including both new and improved infrastructure for 2023. We can't wait to do it all over again."

The festival management are predicting that this year's event will be another huge success, which will be greater than last year.

Rock Fest's 2022 edition was record-breaking, with the highest-ever attendance in the festival’s 30-year history. It was also the largest turnout in general for parent company Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, overtaking the attendance of any year of the festival.

