Stadium
Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, Cairns
Pitch
Batting-friendly track
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Steve Smith (ODI-133 matches-4555 runs) looked in good touch in the Zimbabwe ODIs, with two unbeaten 40+ scores. In 11 innings against New Zealand, Smith has scored 364 runs at an average of 40.44 and strike rate of 87.29. This includes a score of 164.
Aaron Finch(ODI-143 matches-5396 runs-average:39.67) has a poor record against New Zealand in ODIs. He scored only 172 runs in 10 matches with an average of 17.20
Martin Guptill has the most runs in AUS-NZ ODIs out of any current player (825) with an average of 34.37. The opener has good numbers against Hazlewood (130 balls, 118 runs, one dismissal) and Starc (110 balls, 81 runs, one dismissal).
Glenn Maxwell(ODI-124 matches-3441 runs-56 wickets) has struggled big time against New Zealand in ODIs: 8 inns, 57 runs, avg. 8.14, SR 79.16. He definitely tries to bounce back in this series with his all-rounder skills.
Hot Picks: D Warner, K Williamson, M Santner
Risky Picks: G Maxwell, D Mitchell, T Latham
Stay away: B Sears
Grand League Captain Picks: Mitchell Starc, K Williamson, Steve Smith