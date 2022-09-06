Create
New Zealand
10/1 (5)
Current Run Rate: 2
AUS won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Kane Williamson *
0
2
0
0
0
Devon Conway
2
9
0
0
22
P'SHIP
0 (2)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mitchell Starc *
3
1
8
1
2.7
 
5.0
4.6 Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, full and shaping back in on off, Williamson goes slightly forward and defends it back to Starc with a full face of the bat, no run. 
4.5 Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, over the wicket, good length ball on leg, Williamson goes back to clip it, it misses the bat and takes the pad on the way, but, for no run. 
Skipper Kane Williamson walks out at number 3 for New Zealand.
4.4 Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, WHAT A CATCH! WICKET! Good length ball just outside off, this one holds its line, Guptill, on the front foot, goes at it with hard hands, it takes the outside edge and lobs to the left of Maxwell at point, who dives to his left and plucks it out of thin air!

Martin Guptill c Glenn Maxwell b Mitchell Starc 6 (19 balls)
4.3 Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, good length ball on middle, shaping back in a touch and well defended to short mid-wicket from the crease, no run. 
4.2 Mitchell Starc to Devon Conway, good length ball on leg-stump, Conway misses the clip but gets a leg-bye down to short square-leg. 
4.1 Mitchell Starc to Devon Conway, over the wicket, good length ball outside off, swinging away and a leave on the front foot from the left-hander. 
4
overs
9 /0 score
1
0
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Martin Guptill *
6 (17)
cricket bat icon Devon Conway
1 (7)
cricket ball icon Josh Hazlewood
0 /2
3.6 Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, good length ball outside off, seam movement away again and left alone again on the front foot. 
3.5 Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, good length ball on off, tucking the batter up and forcing Guptill to bring the bat down on time to save himself from getting trapped front! No run. 
3.4 Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, good length ball outside off, seam away again and a leave again on the front foot. 
3.3 Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, short outside off, a bit of seam away and a punch off the back foot to short cover, but for no run again. 
3.2 Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, over the wicket, good length ball on the leg-stump line, Guptill goes a bit forward and pushes it to mid-wicket for no run. 
3.1 Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, good length ball on middle-and-leg and turned around to fine-leg off the back foot for a single to get off the mark. 
Starc has bowled a maiden to Guptill, and that is a fantastic job! Will Conway follow suit or take Hazlewood on from the other end?
3
overs
8 /0 score
0
0
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Martin Guptill *
6 (12)
cricket bat icon Devon Conway
0 (6)
cricket ball icon Mitchell Starc
0 /7
2.6 Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, good length ball just outside off, a bit more extra bounce and tapped down to point again off the back foot, no run and a MAIDEN OVER! 
2.5 Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, good length ball outside off, tapped off a straight bat to backward point off the back foot for no run. 
2.4 Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, full and swinging in late on off, Guptill goes slightly forward and defends to short cover, no run. 