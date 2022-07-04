Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
3rd place play-off
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
04 Jul, 02:30 PM IST
Venue
Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground, Waterloo, Waterloo
Poll: Which team will win?

Belgium

Spain

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image A Ahmed
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image D Doyle-Calle
Player Image M Muneeb
Player Image S Zakhil
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Muhammad
Player Image Murid Ekrami
Player Image L Burns
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Y Ali
captain icon
Player Image K Ahmadzai
Player Image Baz Mohammad Ayubi
Player Image Christian Munoz Mills
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Y Ali
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image K Ahmadzai
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image A Ahmed
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image D Doyle-Calle
Player Image M Muneeb
Player Image S Zakhil
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Muhammad
captain icon
Player Image Murid Ekrami
Player Image K Muhammad
Player Image L Burns
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Y Ali
Player Image K Ahmadzai
Player Image Christian Munoz Mills
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image S Muhammad
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image D Doyle-Calle
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

153/7

2nd Innings

124/7

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts at 11:00 local time
Starts 4 Jul 2022, 02:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.