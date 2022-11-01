Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Match scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time (08:00 GMT)
 
Alright then! England have moved away from their chasing formula and have opted to make first use of the bat on a used surface. Both sides go in unchanged - as Michael Atherton asked at the toss, there is no Michael Bracewell today. He might have come in handy given the number of left-handers in the English ranks but the Kiwis are happy to not fix something that isn't broken.
Jos Buttler (England Captain): We're going to bat first. Just a used wicket, it has had a couple of games on it. You get tired of saying it but whatever you do you have got to do well. It is a game you look forward to as a player. Plenty of people ready to get out there. We've got lots of dangerous players and the guys are excited for the match. We're playing the same team. We'll always be flexible with our order. It's an important part of our team.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand Captain): Used surface, we would have had a bat as well. But we have to try and make use of it with the ball and adapt to the conditions. Change in venue, it's important we start strong. Just want to focus one game at a time, focus on those adjustments and stick to our plans. (On Boult-Southee getting better with age) They've been great, they've adjusted well and importantly, they have to try and use that new ball again first up. We have seen some swing here but spin could come in as well. We always look at the opposition and conditions but today we're going with an unchanged side.
Playing XIs!

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Time for the toss!

England win the toss and elect to bat first!
Toss Update!

There is a bit of a delay because the first game finished a little later than expected. Stick around, though, the toss should be coming up soon!
Jos Buttler, England's captain, is set to play his 100th T20I. A massive game for him and his team and England fans would be delighted if he sets the stage alight and make the occasion all the more memorable, wouldn't they?
There was the threat of rain looming over Brisbane ahead of today but with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka just completing a full contest that began on time, the signs are good and we're in for a timely beginning to this titanic tussle. England and New Zealand know a thing or two about contesting each other in crunch games alright. Remember the 14th of July, 2019? Well, as a neutral, none of us will be complaining over another Super Over finish alright!

England need a win. There are no two ways about it. Closely watching over their shoulders is Aaron Finch's Australian side, who would want a favor from their trans-Tasman rivals to get the better of England and clear their path for the semifinals. There is a lot riding on this contest alright - stick around as the toss is not far away...
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this clutch T20 World Cup clash between England and New Zealand! I am Shashwat Kumar and alongside Sooryanarayanan Sesha, will bring to you everything that unfolds! Buckle up folks, this could get very interesting! Oh, and while we await the toss, do scroll below for the preview👇
Right. This is it, at least as far as England’s T20 World Cup campaign is concerned. They have won one game, have been stunned by Ireland and have seen a match washed out. England now find themselves in a situation where even a solitary misstep could have dramatic and drastic consequences. That this fixture is against New Zealand – a side that has hardly put a foot wrong so far, only adds to the theatre.

England, prior to the tournament, were cast as favourites, and rightly so. They had an eye-watering batting unit, and had players who could single-handedly win them games of cricket. Not a lot has changed on the personnel front, although the performances of those individuals has come under the scanner.

Alex Hales, who returned to the side after a long wait, has not repaid England’s faith so far. Dawid Malan has scratched around and his runs have caused England more harm than good. Even Ben Stokes has not hit top batting gear and his best batting position remains an unsolved quandary. Jos Buttler, too, has had a couple of low scores in succession. Their plight is highlighted by the fact that they’ve hit just two sixes so far in the tournament.

That said, there have been a few positives as well. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali have looked good whenever they have batted. Neither has gotten as many balls as they would have liked to make an impact but there is enough to get excited about. Similarly, Sam Curran looked in good touch in the warm-up games and would be chomping at the bit to leave his mark.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have most of their batting components functioning optimally. Against Australia, Devon Conway and Finn Allen turbocharged a belligerent team innings. Both of them and captain Kane Williamson perished early against Sri Lanka. However, Glenn Phillips stood up, producing one of the all-time great T20 World Cup knocks. Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham also have the ability to score briskly and inject impetus into their middle order.

Bowling wise, both teams stack up well. England have relied on Mark Wood’s raw pace to break open games. Curran has used his variations beautifully, while Stokes has been a revelation with the new ball. Chris Woakes has been a tad more expensive than usual. But with England having so many options, they seem to have the requisite bases covered.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have seen Tim Southee and Trent Boult rise to the occasion, yet again. The pair has produced a brace of terrific new-ball spells and might fancy their chances against a slightly off-colour England batting unit. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have also controlled the middle overs a lot better than people thought they would, meaning that the Kiwis have been able to defend two totals rather comfortably.

Thus, a case could be made that the Kiwis, especially considering the form they are in, start this game as favourites. They also have lesser pressure to deal with. This game is one they would like to win but even if they don’t, they will have another bite at the cherry when they face Ireland in a few days’ time. England, though, don’t have that luxury. This is last-chance saloon for them. They need to win on Tuesday, and a failure to do so will leave them wanting favours from other sides. NRR calculations mean that anything is still possible, although a win, that too against New Zealand, would help simplify matters significantly.

Should be fascinating, eh?