Devon Conway is an excellent opening batsman of NZ. His start to the T20 World Cup has been phenomenal. He has scored 93 runs in 2 inns. He can give a fiery start to the team.
2
Dawid Malan is in good form currently. His stats against NZ are good and has an average of 60 runs. He plays good shots but lacks to score runs against spinners like Mitchell Santner.
3
Sam Curran has shown great performance in this current T20 series. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 inns. Not only he is scalping wickets he is also being an economic bowler. A good choice for fantasy team.
4
NZ have good wicket taking bowlers. Bowler like Trent Boult is a must pick in the fantasy team. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 inns but his economy (10.55) is not that good against ENG batters.
5
Hot Picks: Devon Conway, Alex Hales
Safe Picks: Sam Curran, Tim Southee
Stay Aways: Adil Rashid
Grand League Picks: Dawid Malan, Devon Conway
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
England
L
W
W
W
W
New Zealand
W
D
W
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
ENG
5-
5
NZ
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
ENG
VS
NZ
10
Matches Played
10
6
Matches Won
6
157
Average Score
146
203/0
Highest Score
215/5
105/5
Lowest Score
102/10
ENG
VS
NZ
0
Matches Played
0
0
Matches Won
0
0
Average Score
0
0
Highest Score
0
0
Lowest Score
0
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
England
L
W
W
W
W
New Zealand
W
D
W
L
W
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
England won the toss & elected to bat
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.