England Women
14/0 (4.5)
Current Run Rate: 2.9
IND-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Emma Lamb *
10
19
2
0
52
Tammy Beaumont
4
10
0
0
40
P'SHIP
14 (29)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Jhulan Goswami *
2.5
0
4
0
1.4
 
4.5 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, same line and length yet again from the India veteran, Lamb walks forward and taps this towards the leg side
4.4 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, on a good length just on off stump, Lamb walks forward but plays a textbook front foot defence
4.3 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, back of a length outside off once again, Lamb stays on her backfoot and drives hard towards cover point but finds the fielder once again!
4.2 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, slightly pitched up this time on off stump, Lamb walks forward and drives but finds the fielder at short cover
4.1 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, on a good length outside off, Lamb dabs it straight to the fielder at point
Ah, a bit of sloppiness kicked in among the Indian fielders in that over.
3.6 Meghna Singh to Tammy Beaumont, on the good length at the top of off-stump, Beaumont is right behind the line to present the maker's name, no run
3.5 Meghna Singh to Emma Lamb, overpitched wide outside the off-stump, Lamb climbs into the drive into the covers. Half-stop by Vastrakar, gives away a single
3.4 Meghna Singh to Emma Lamb, WAS THAT A CHANCE? Fullish delivery outside the off-stump, left alone. Yastika has a cheeky shy at the stumps and judging by the look on the Indian fielders, that might have been tight
3.3 Meghna Singh to Emma Lamb, RIPOSTE! In the probing channel outside the off-stump, shaping away from Lamb to whistle past her outside edge
3.2 Meghna Singh to Emma Lamb, FOUR! Strays into the pads this time, easy pickings for Lamb as she works it past short fine to collect her second boundary of the innings
3.1 Meghna Singh to Tammy Beaumont, LEADING EDGE... And a misfield. That's what she was looking for the in the first over. On the fuller side to angle it into the pads before straightening, inducing a leading edge from Beaumont that falls short of the fielder at point. A sloppy bit of fielding allows a single
Beaumont has had to shuffle across to access the leg-side. Goswami with the perfect new-ball lengths as always! This has been a good start for India.
2.6 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, dug in short but she's not offered any width this time, Lamb hangs back to tap it to backward point, no run
2.5 Jhulan Goswami to Emma Lamb, around the hard length to nip it back into Lamb, stays in her crease to stab this out into the leg-side, no run
2.4 Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont, back of a length angled into Beaumont, shuffles across to nudge it to short fine to pick up a single
2.3 Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont, good length delivery in the channel outside off, Beaumont gets a good stride forward to defend it to cover, no run
2.2 Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont, sticks to a back of a length in the off-stump channel. Beaumont walks down the crease to defend it into the off-side, no run