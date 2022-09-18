Stadium
County Ground, Hove, Brighton
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Smriti Mandhana(ODI-74 matches-2892 runs-average:42.52) has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games. In recently played 5 matches Smriti Mandhana has scored 205 runs at an average of 41 per match.
Renuka Singh(ODI-5 matches-10 wickets-average:18.20-BBI:4/28) can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. She is a right-arm fast medium Bowler and in the last 5 outings Renuka Singh has taken 10 wickets.
Charlotte Dean(ODI-16 matches-29 wickets) is an off break Bowler and in the last 5 matches, Charlotte Dean has taken 9 wickets. She has been very successful against IND-W, scalping 4 wickets in the previous matches.
H2H stats : Both ENG-W and IND-W managed to win 4 matches in their previous 5 outings.
Hot Picks :S Mandhana,S Dunkley,H Kaur
Risky Picks:S Ecclestone,S Rana,T Beaumont
Stay away :S Dil Bahadur
Grand League Captain Picks:D Wyatt,Y Bhatia,S Ecclestone