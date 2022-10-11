Stadium
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Delhi
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with some aid available for spinners.
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Shreyas Iyer(32 ODI-1271 runs) has been in terrific form in this format as he smashed 458 runs in 9 innings in 2022 . He has made 40+ scores in his last 6 innings including 4 fifties and a century.
2
Temba Bavuma(20 ODI-730 runs) has managed to score only 11 runs in four matches on this tour. He didn’t feature in the playing 11 in the last game and might miss this game as well.
3
Samson has been in terrific form in this series. Samson started the series with a knock of 86 runs off 63 deliveries in the first match. In the last game, he made 30 runs and helped India finish the game.
4
Reeza Hendricks got a chance to feature in the playing 11 for the first time on this tour in the last game. He made 74 runs off 76 deliveries and added 129 runs for the third wicket along with Aiden Markram.
5
Hot Picks :S Iyer,R Hendricks,S Samson
Risky Picks:S Gill,I Kishan,Q de Kock
Stay away :A Phehlukwayo
Grand League Captaincy Picks :S Thakur,K Rabada,D Miller