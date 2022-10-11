Create
South Africa
3/0 (1.1)
Current Run Rate: 2.57
IND won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Quinton de Kock *
2
5
0
0
40
Janneman Malan
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
3 (7)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mohammed Siraj *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
Two slips in operation as Siraj steams in from over the wicket. Not just yet though - the sightscreen needs a bit of adjustment. Okay a lot of adjustment. But here we are finally. Siraj runs in...
Mohammed Siraj, right-arm fast, comes into the attack from the other end.
A typically tidy beginning from Sundar who is known to be metronomic with his radar. A bit of turn as well and that's something you would expect a spinner to get with the moisture in this surface.
1
overs
2 /0 score
1
0
0
0
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Janneman Malan *
1 (2)
cricket bat icon Quinton de Kock
1 (4)
cricket ball icon Washington Sundar
0 /2
0.6 Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, good length delivery on the stump-to-stump line, Malan stabs it to the left of short mid-wicket, no run
0.5 Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, floated full on the middle and off-stump line, de Kock eases it down to long-off to get himself to the other end
Kishan barely flinches even as he exchanges a grin and a word with the batter after copping it near his midriff. His hands came in the way there.
0.4 Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, pitched up outside the off-stump, de Kock crisply drives it straight to Kishan at silly point, no run
0.3 Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, on the good length around off. A bit of turn there, de Kock lunges forward to defend it off the outside splice off the bat as the ball rolls through to point, no run
0.2 Washington Sundar to Quinton de Kock, tossed up a touch fuller on the fourth stump line, de Kock pushes it to short extra cover, no run
Around the wicket now to Quinton de Kock. Ishan Kishan stays at silly point this time.
0.1 Washington Sundar to Janneman Malan, starts off by dishing one into the pads, Malan nudges it towards mid-wicket to get himself off the mark 
A short leg in place too. Aggressive captaincy first up!
Ms. Shashi Khanna, the vice-president of the DDCA, rings the bell to signal the start of this contest and the players and the umpires stride out to the middle. Just a half hour delay and here we are with a potentially full contest ahead of us. There is bound to be some moisture in the surface and needless to say, the Protea openers will have their task cut out against the new ball. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock mark their respective guards while Washington Sundar has the new ball at the top of his mark. Shikhar Dhawan positions himself at first slip. The countdown is done and here we go...
Alright then! The toss is done and it's time for all you fantasy players to hop over here and get cracking with your combinations for this decider. Do make use of our expert advice for the same!
Shikhar Dhawan (India Captain): We're going to bowl first. I feel that there's a bit of moisture in the wicket and we'd like to exploit that. The way the team responded in pressure situations was amazing to watch (in Ranchi). It was great to see the boys show that maturity. We're going with the same XI.

David Miller (South Africa Captain): (On making his ODI captaincy debut) Obviously a privilege to be captain for your country. Very excited and looking forward to the challenge. We would have bowled first. Three changes today - Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi come in. A few guys have gone down sick - Keshav Maharaj came down sick this morning and Shamsi and Temba are still down as well. Looking at the wicket we've gone in with the extra seamer
David Miller is captaining South Africa today! Third captain in as many games for the visitors!
Teams!

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
Toss: India have won the toss and have opted to bowl