Jemimah Rodrigues(63 T20I-1461 runs) is leading the scoring charts with 188 runs in just four innings in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 making her a good captain choice for this fixture.
2
Deepti Sharma(74 T20I-734 runs-76 wickets),the star Indian all-rounder took two big wickets in the last match. Deepti has taken eight wickets and also contributed with the bat by scoring 91 runs so far.
3
Phannita Maya has struggled with both bat and ball in this tournament so far. She has scored 36 runs and has taken only one wicket in five matches in this tournament.
4
Batters are likely to dominate the powerplay overs and we can expect a big total.So, it will be good to go with both IND-W openers(S Verma,S Mandhana) if IND-W bats first.
5
Hot Picks :D Sharma,S Mandhana,J Rodrigues
Risky Picks :S Verma,N Chantam,R Ghosh
Stay away :S Dil Bahadur
Grand League Captaincy Picks:S Verma,D Sharma,R Ghosh