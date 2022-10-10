Create
Thailand Women
25/6 (9.5)
Current Run Rate: 2.54
IND-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Nattaya Boochatham *
1
1
0
0
100
Rosenan Kanoh
0
1
0
0
0
P'SHIP
1 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Rajeshwari Gayakwad *
0.5
0
1
1
1.2
 
9.5 Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Nattaya Boochatham, fullish outside off, Nattaya glances it to square leg for a run.
Nattaya Boochatham, LHB, comes to the crease
9.4 Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Phannita Maya, OUT! Bad shot selection by Maya! Slightly short of a length by Gayakwad, of the Indian Railways, here and Maya tried to pull this ball to midwicket as she did for the three balls before this one. This one hurried on to her by crashing onto her stumps before she could bring her bat down in time. Rather than going across the line, Maya would have been better served playing this ball straight!

Phannita Maya b Rajeshwari Gayakwad 1 (6b)
9.3 Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Phannita Maya, shortish outside off, Maya connects the pull this time, but does not time it well.
9.2 Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Phannita Maya, shortish outside off again, Maya goes for the pull again, and is BEATEN AGAIN!
9.1 Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Phannita Maya, short of a length outside off, Maya pulls it but gets beaten by the bounce, or rather the lack of it here.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad, slow left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack
This is turning into a rout for the Thais. They seem to have given up the ghost right away, from the looks of it. Completely contrasting approaches from the two teams on exhibition.
9
overs
24 /5 score
0
1
0
0
W
0
runs
cricket bat icon Phannita Maya
1 (2)
cricket bat icon Rosenan Kanoh *
0 (1)
cricket ball icon Sneh Rana
2 /7
8.6 Sneh Rana to Rosenanee Kanoh, full outside off, Kanoh checks her drive for a dot to finish the over.
Rosenanee Kanoh, RHB, comes to the crease
8.5 Sneh Rana to Sornnarin Tippoch, OUT! The pressure gets to the veteran Tippoch! Tossed up and Tippoch mistimes her straight drive straight back to Rana who does not drop something as simple as this. There was no real intent on her part to drive the ball with her head on top and she paid the price for her casual approach to things.

Sornnarin Tippoch c & b Sneh Rana 2 (6b)
8.4 Sneh Rana to Sornnarin Tippoch, shortish on off, Tippoch tries to cut it but the ball goes away from her DRASTICALLY!
8.3 Sneh Rana to Sornnarin Tippoch, short outside off, the ball goes away from Tippoch as she cuts it into the ground.
8.2 Sneh Rana to Phannita Maya, fullish outside off, Maya goes for a big sweep to deep square leg for a run.
8.1 Sneh Rana to Phannita Maya, short of a length outside off, and Maya defends it.
Deepti Sharma with her umpteenth direct hit and run out in this competition! She can make any team solely on her fielding, such a luxury to have for any captain! Conjured a wicket out of almost nothing!
8
overs
21 /4 score
0
0
1
W
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Nannapat Koncharoenkai
12 (19)
cricket bat icon Sornnarin Tippoch *
0 (3)
cricket ball icon Pooja Vastrakar
0 /2
7.6 Pooja Vastrakar to Sornnarin Tippoch, fullish outside off and Tippoch defends it.
7.5 Pooja Vastrakar to Sornnarin Tippoch, full outside off, Tippoch drives it to cover but a misfield allows the Thai to take a couple.