Women's Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] - Smriti Mandhana felicitated ahead of her 100th T20I

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana made her 100th T20I appearance in the game against Thailand on Monday, October 10. She was felicitated by her team for the same prior to the start of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash.

India's vice-captain has been a pivotal cog in the national setup for a good few years now and remains one of the world's finest batters. The opening batter was handed a memento and a cap marking her 100th T20I appearance at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

While wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh presented her with her 100th cap, fellow opening batter Shafali Verma handed over the memento.

Here's a video of the same:

Mandhana made her T20I debut against Bangladesh at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara in 2013. She made an instant impact and top-scored with a 36-ball 39, paving the way for India's 10-run victory.

Prior to the ongoing Asia Cup clash against Thailand, the southpaw boasts 2373 runs, including 17 half-centuries, in the format.

Thailand bundled out for 37 after Smriti Mandhana opts to bowl first

Mandhana walked out for the toss in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash against Thailand with regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rested again. She opted to field first as the Women in Blue made a solitary change with Meghna Singh replacing Renuka Singh Thakur.

India's bowlers were all over the Thai batters, with the spinners ruling the roost on a turning track. The Naruemol Chaiwai-led outfit crawled in the powerplay, scoring just 16/1 in the phase. Star batter Natthakan Chantham played onto her stumps off the bowling of Deepti Sharma for just six.

Thereafter, there was simply no looking back for the Women in Blue as Sneh Rana's impeccable figures of 3/9 broke the back of the Thai batting unit, bundling them out for a mere 37 in 15.1 overs.

It remains to be seen if Mandhana walks out to open the batting or if opportunities are handed out to some of the younger players.

