Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Current Run Rate: 0
AUS won the toss and elected to field
 
Rightio! Another reminder to all you fantasy players to head over here and get cracking with your combinations. Our expert advice is right at your fingertips!
Alrighty! Australia have got it right at the toss and unsurprisingly, they're going to try and make use of the moisture in the surface first up while also factoring in the possibility of a weather interruption. They have also resisted the temptation to field Cameron Green while Steve Smith misses out along expected lines.

As for New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson is fit and ready to go but Michael Bracewell, the Player of the Series in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan, has been left out. That's a big decision on a track where they could have used his batting ammunition too!
Aaron Finch (Australia Captain): (Why bowling?) There's a bit of weather around but we feel it'll get better as the game goes on. We had a really solid hit out four days ago, some training yesterday and ready to go. Everytime you play a World Cup you feel the pressure. Everyone comes in with expectations but only one team walks away happy. Looking forward to seeing some great crowds come in. (Who are the four players missing?) Steve Smith, Kane Richardson, Cameron Green and Ashton Agar.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand Captain): We were going to bowl as well for very similar reasons. There's been a bit of weather around but the guys have been working and training hard. Nice to get started. (On New Zealand's not so impressive recent record in Australia) No changing the past but everything's new and fresh. It's about coming with that mindset. (Who are the four missing out?) Guptill, Milne, Mitchell and Bracewell.
Playing XIs!

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi
Toss Update!

Australia win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Pitch Report!

There is a shorter boundary to one side, and the strong wind could have a role to play as well. The SCG pitch is usually not as quick as some of the other Australian surfaces, says Isa Guha. She reckons the surface feels a little damp and that it might skid on better under lights. There could be something in it for both the spinners and the seamers. Simon Doull says that batting second could be an advantage
Not far away from the toss and it's a good time to head over here, ponder over our expert advice and get going with your combinations.
Coming to the contest, Australia's playing XI ought to be along expected lines. Cameron Green has made it to the main squad after a freak injury ended Josh Inglis' campaign, but it remains to be seen if he gets a go today. More so, with Marcus Stoinis bowling at full tilt in the recently concluded series against England.

As for the Kiwis, Martin Guptill doesn't seem to be a first-choice starter anymore if the tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh was anything to go by. Daryl Mitchell hasn't recovered yet for today's game, which means that if Guptill sits out, Mark Chapman could continue batting at 5. Another question to be answered is over how ready Lockie Ferguson is. He bowled three overs in the warmup game against South Africa earlier this week but came for some real tap through the course of it. Of course, he should start if 100 percent fit. We will know shortly enough...
Here's a further read into the weather report and what it could be like for today's Super 12 opener. A reminder of course that we're set for an on-time start at this point!👇
First up, news regarding the weather - it looks fine! For the moment at least. It's not sunny per se, but the players are already going through their warm-up drills so we should have the toss on time. That's a promising sign alright! David Warner is catching up with his good mate Kane Williamson and they're sharing a good laugh about something.
The first round is done and here we are with the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. And to kickstart it all, what better than a repeat of last year's final eh? A Super Saturday to you all as we welcome you to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this mouth-watering tussle between defending champions Australia and their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Taking you through all the action over the next few hours will be the duo of Shashwat Kumar and Sooryanarayanan Sesha. Looking for a preview? Just scroll below because we've got you covered!👇
Almost a year ago, Australia and New Zealand contested what turned out to be a relatively one-sided T20 World Cup final. The Aussies, like they almost always do against the Kiwis in ICC tournaments, were too strong on that sultry evening in Dubai and lifted their maiden T20 World Cup, at the expense of their arch rivals.

Cut to a year later, and the stakes are not as high. Both teams are yet to play in the T20 World Cup and did not have to go through the grind of round one to reach the Super 12 stage either. So, this game will not definitively decide how both teams’ campaign will pan out, although it might provide a fair precursor to what is in store for the next fortnight.

Australia, since their T20 World Cup triumph last year, would have been licking their lips at the prospect of defending their title on home soil. For much of that period, they have seemed a strong side capable of withstanding any kind of challenge.

In the recent past, however, there have been a couple of blemishes. They lost a T20I series away to India before being trumped by England at home. Chasing, which was their forte at last year’s T20 World Cup, has not yielded them the requisite returns in their three most recent games (including the warm-up fixture against India). Their bowling, too, does not seem as invincible as it once seemed.

That said, they still have plenty of quality in both departments to go all the way. Aaron Finch would want to remind everyone of his destructive ability in the shortest format. David Warner, on the other hand, is as close to a run-bank as you can get in T20 cricket. Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh can also raze an opposition into the ground, with Glenn Maxwell equally capable of pyrotechnics

Bowling wise, too, Josh Hazlewood has been prolific in the past year. Mitchell Starc can bowl in different phases and Pat Cummins, for all his struggles in the IPL, remains a world-class bowler. Adam Zampa, meanwhile, might just be the most underrated spinner going around.

New Zealand, at least on paper, don’t seem to have as much depth or firepower. At the top of the order, they have changed tack, resulting in the axing of Martin Guptill. Devon Conway and Finn Allen are capable replacements but are untested as openers on the big stage. Kane Williamson has not been in pristine form either, while consistency has not been Glenn Phillips, James Neesham and Mark Chapman’s greatest virtue.

Their bowling attack also seems a tad unsuited to these conditions. Tim Southee and Trent Boult might not get as much swing. Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson can bowl brisk but they can leak runs as well. Their spinners have also not historically found success on these shores.

Thus, all signs point towards Australia cruising to another victory against their Trans-Tasman rivals. In fact, New Zealand have not won a game in any format against Australia in Australia since 2011. That is a story in itself, and a stat that the Kiwis would not want to be reminded of. What they would want to remember, though, is how they almost always turn up for the occasions that matter.

A game against Australia at the SCG, which also happens to be their opening T20 World Cup fixture, definitely falls under that bracket. A win, and all the old memories could be vanquished. A defeat, and it could make an already difficult task tougher.

Rain is also expected to arrive at some point, opening up more possibilities and adding further intrigue. But if both teams are able to get out on the field and play a bit of cricket, you can expect an absolute cracker!