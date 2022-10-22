Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Expert Team 1
David Warner
Devon Conway
WK:2
BAT:4
AR:1
BOWL:4
Expert Team 2
Glenn Phillips
Marcus Stoinis
WK:1
BAT:4
AR:2
BOWL:4
Players stats in series
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Fantasy Tips
Exclusive
1
Devon Conway scored 233 runs in five innings of the recently completed Tri-Series and was the leading run-scorer in the series. He made 339 runs in just eight T20Is this year at an average of 56.5.
2
Selection of Top-Order batters from both teams like D Warner,A Finch,D Conway will be crucial for today's match as they are expected to go big on today'spitch.
3
Josh Hazlewood is the only Australian bowler who has taken over 20 wickets in T20Is this year. Hazlewood has taken 21 wickets in 13 matches so far at an average of 16.66.
4
Finn Allen made his T20I debut last year but 2022 has been the breakout year for the right-handed batter. In 12 matches this year, he has scored 313 runs at an average of 26.08 making him a good wicket-keeper pick for today's fixture.
5
Hot Picks :D Warner,D Conway,G Phillips
Risky Picks:M Stoinis,M Marsh,M Bracewell
Stay away :J Inglis
Grand League Captaincy Picks:F Allen,M Bracewell,T Boult
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
L
W
W
W
L
Australia
L
L
W
W
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
NZ
4-
6
AUS
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
NZ
VS
AUS
10
Matches Played
10
7
Matches Won
5
151
Average Score
160
208/5
Highest Score
211/6
125/9
Lowest Score
90/5
NZ
VS
AUS
1
Matches Played
3
0
Matches Won
3
96
Average Score
115
96/3
Highest Score
174/7
96/3
Lowest Score
122/8
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
L
W
W
W
L
Australia
L
L
W
W
L
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Australia won the toss & elected to field
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.