Stadium
Seddon Park, Hamilton, Hamilton
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
Suryakumar Yadav is a consistent player, he is in excellent form and he without a doubt will be the best choice for captaincy in this game.
Kane Williamson is in tremendous form, he played brilliantly in the previous game and scored 94 runs. Kane Williamson will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
Lockie Ferguson and Umran Malik are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other New Zealand won the game by 7 wickets.
Hot Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer
Risky Picks: Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell
Stay aways: Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal
GL Picks: Daryl Mitchell, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)