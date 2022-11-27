Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
India
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
NZ won the toss and elected to field
 
What about the matchups for this game? Here's a read into three player battles that could define which way this contest heads!👇
Time for all you fantasy players to hop over here and get cracking with your combinations. Do use our expert advice for the same.
Rightio! New Zealand have called it right at the toss again. Shikhar Dhawan isn't the best when it comes to calling it at the toss is he? The Kiwis have brought Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne while India have made two changes with the two Deepaks, Hooda and Chahar, replacing Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur. Quite harsh on Samson you'd think?
Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: We would have bowled first as well. There is dampness in the surface, in the last game too, the ball seamed for the 1st 15-20 overs, today we have got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs. We have two changes, Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda come in for Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson. We need only 10 percent improvement with our death bowling, a little more smart and it should be fine for us. 
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: The pitch has been under the covers for some time, so we hope that our seamers can make use of the moisture in the surface. We are going in with the extra slow option of Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. Tim Southee is definitely breaking quite a few records, incredible achievement to play 150 ODIs! India batted well in the last game, but I liked the intent from our bowling attack, so we hope to do the same today as well.


Lineups:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Toss:

New Zealand have won the toss and elect to field first.
The covers were in place a little while earlier and that has lead to a delay in the toss. Not far away from it now though so we should be in for an on-time start.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2nd one-day international between New Zealand and India, at Seddon Park in Hamilton! Bringing all the action to you from the 1st innnings, will be the commentary pair of Soorya and Bidipto. Before we get started, do give the preview a read down below. 
Right. One game into the series, and India are already playing catch-up – such is the nature of these three-match affairs. The visitors know they can’t afford any more slip-ups, especially against a New Zealand side that seems to have most bases covered. Add to that the incentive of ODI Super League points for the Kiwis and the fact that they can script another home ODI series win on Sunday, and you feel things might not be very easy for India.

If they are to get a better result, they would hope for their batters to fire in unison. Pitches and conditions in New Zealand can aid the seamers but in white-ball cricket, they are usually very conducive to stroke-making. At Auckland, India posted a total in excess of 300. With each passing Tom Latham boundary, however, it became evident that it was not quite enough.

Shikhar Dhawan looked fluent on Friday, as did Shubman Gill. Both, though, were dismissed at a time when India would have wanted them to kick on and bat at a greater tempo. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav did not get going either, meaning that the onus fell on Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. The latter batted deep into the innings and was ably supported by Washington Sundar. That said, India would ideally want at least three of their batters to take the game to the opposition and get ahead of the game.

Bowling wise, there were positives but few old issues resurfaced as well. Shardul Thakur was brilliant in his opening spell but conceded too many runs towards the end, possibly bowling the over that definitively turned the momentum in New Zealand’s favour. Yuzvendra Chahal was taken apart on a smallish ground, and Sundar could not be penetrative enough. Arshdeep Singh, too, did not look incisive once the ball stopped swinging. Umran Malik picked up a couple of wickets, though, and that would be something India would hope he builds upon.

In contrast, the Black Caps kept finding ways to keep the Indian batters quiet. Lockie Ferguson functioned as their enforcer, with Tim Southee doing his bit. Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne did not set the world alight but did just enough to ensure Ferguson and Southee’s good work was not entirely undone.

With the bat, Latham was the star of the show. He barely broke a sweat, yet, managed to propel New Zealand to a comfortable victory. Kane Williamson was back among the runs too and they hunted down a 300-plus total without really requiring any notable contributions from Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell.

That said, they would be slightly worried about Finn Allen’s form. Post that spectacular assault against Australia at the SCG, he has gone off the boil. Devon Conway, in contrast, has looked good but has not converted his starts into something substantial.

Thus, this game, despite New Zealand winning so comfortably at Eden Park on Friday, is still finely balanced. India have the quality to turn things around; New Zealand, though, have the wherewithal to put the outcome of this series beyond doubt.

Either way, both teams now know what the other has up its sleeve and the weaknesses they can target. On Friday, the Black Caps did that better, and whoever does it better on Sunday, could end up trumping the other.

Should be fascinating, eh?