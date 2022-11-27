India captain Shikhar Dhawan departed cheaply after play resumed following a lengthy rain interval in a must-win second ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27.

The southpaw departed, scoring only three runs while trying to be aggressive after the match was reduced to 29-over per side. Lockie Ferguson caught him at mid-on, bowled by Matt Henry, as India were reduced to 23/1 in 5.1 overs.

Dhawan, however, scored 72 off 77 deliveries in the opening game, which went in vain as Team India lost by seven wickets.

Fans on Twitter questioned Dhawan's shot-making, while many criticized him for excluding wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from India's playing XI.

Here are some of the best reactions:

RAJA SPORT News @RAJASPORTNews1 India loses captain Shikhar Dhawan just on the second ball after the rain break. India loses captain Shikhar Dhawan just on the second ball after the rain break. https://t.co/0JOXqxSb2A

mathew abraham @mathewcbabraham

@BCCI Playing Dhawan in ODI wc is the same mistake you're repeating while playing Karthik in T20 wc Playing Dhawan in ODI wc is the same mistake you're repeating while playing Karthik in T20 wc@BCCI

Naman @gotgutstomock Shikhar Dhawan what was that shot man #NZvINDonPrime Shikhar Dhawan what was that shot man #NZvINDonPrime

Jobless @udtateer56 Shikhar Dhawan andar aane se pehle hi bahar chala gaya lol Shikhar Dhawan andar aane se pehle hi bahar chala gaya lol

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. must beat New Zealand in a do-or-die game

After a crushing defeat in the first ODI, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will have to beat New Zealand in the ongoing contest to stay alive in the three-match ODI series.

Kane Williamson and Co., on the other hand, will be looking to register their 14th consecutive ODI win in their own backyard. They can also displace India atop the current ICC World Cup Super League standings with a series win.

The Blackcaps won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second game. The Men in Blue brought Deepak Chahar in place of Shardul Thakur to change their fortunes in the second ODI.

Dhawan and Co. have also brought in Deepak Hooda, who replaced Sanju Samson as their sixth bowling option, which they lacked in the first game. Speaking to Prime Video during the toss, Shikhar Dhawan said:

"We would have bowled first as there's moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game, the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs. We got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs. We got two changes.”

He added:

“We only need 10 percent of improvement and it makes a huge impact and especially in the death bowling, we got to be a bit smarter.”

BCCI @BCCI Team News



changes for



Follow the match bit.ly/NZvIND-2NDODI



A look at our Playing XI Team Newschanges for #TeamIndia as @HoodaOnFire @deepak_chahar9 are named in the team. #NZvIND Follow the matchA look at our Playing XI 🚨 Team News 🚨2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as @HoodaOnFire & @deepak_chahar9 are named in the team. #NZvIND Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-2NDODI A look at our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/MnkwOy6Qde

India Playing XI vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

