Current Run Rate: 0
Kane Willamson (New Zealand Captain): Looks like a good surface, we will access and post a good total. Just a good lesson from an England game obviously they are a very good team and we have taken some positives out of that game. *(On Ireland) They are a good side and we have played against them recently, so hopefully we will put on a good performance today.
Andy Balbirine (Ireland Captain): We are going to bowl first. It's a nice surface and it's going to stay throughout the 40 overs. Just a switch of mindset is what I am happy about as we are not known as giant killers anymore. Just have to play good cricket on the day to beat the big teams. We are going with the same team.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Ireland have won the toss and have opted to field.
Pitch report: We are on pitch 5 today. Smack bang in the middle. A fresh pitch and evenly grassed and it's quite firm. Runs to be had says Michael Atherton.
Hello and welcome to the clash between Ireland and New Zealand from the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. A win for New Zealand and they are through to the semi-final as the first team to qualify. A loss and that opens the door for Australia. For more read the preview below.
Runners up in the World Cup in 2015. Runners up in the World Cup in 2019. Runners up in the T20 World Cup in 2021. That has been New Zealand's story in recent ICC events. The Blackcaps, somehow always start the tournament as dark horses but manage to block the outside noise and put on a show. This tournament hasn't been any different in that regard either.

In a tough group, the Kiwis rattled the cage of their Trans-Tasman rivals and blew them away, making a statement of intent and laying the marker for the rest of the tournament. Followed by a washout against Afghanistan and a win against Sri Lanka, the team had a chance to have the stamp of qualification against their name against England but let that opportunity slip.

That, of course, means that we're down to the final game of the group to decide which two teams go through. For Kane Williamson's men, the task is relatively straightforward. A win against Ireland will confirm their top spot in the group. For that, though, New Zealand will need to ensure they don't take things lightly and tick a few boxes they have failed to do in their last two encounters.

Their top three would be a good place to start in that discussion. After a fluent start against Australia, Finn Allen and Devon Conway haven't been able to replicate the same form in recent times. Questions about Kane Williamson's presence in the side usually spark a debate or two because of his batting but he continues to remain a diligent leader for the side. For all this, it has meant that Glenn Phillips has had to do the bulk of the heavy lifting in keeping the Kiwis flying high.

If it is the last time we see Tim Southee and Trent Boult bowling in tandem in an ICC tournament, the two have made sure they are still a treat to watch and one of the best in the business for a reason. Add to that the heat that Lockie Ferguson brings with the control of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, it's not difficult to see why the Blackcaps are a sorted and uncomplicated unit that quietly goes on about their business.

As for Ireland, their tournament has been a giant stride in the right direction thus far. After knocking out West Indies in the Super 12s to make it to this round, the Irish seemed to have got a taste of what success feels like against the top side. After losing to Sri Lanka, they sprung a surprise to upset England in a rain-curtailed encounter. A win in the game against Afghanistan would have put them in with a fighting chance of contention for the semi-final spot but with a point from that game and a loss against Australia, their T20 World Cup journey down under is all but over, barring a miracle.

However, it has been a thoroughly enjoyable campaign from Ireland's perspective, experiencing the highest of highs after some of the lows. Different players have put their hands up at different times, reiterating the fact that this team has quite a few match-winners in their ranks. Lorcan Tucker has been at the forefront of their batting unit, less than 12 months after the previous T20 World Cup where he barely played a part.

Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie have also stepped up, albeit not consistently, but enough to ensure their sides get on the right side of the results. Curtis Campher and Harry Tector promise a bright future for the side too, while Gareth Delany and George Dockrell have done their reputation no harm either.

For troubles in their batting unit, it was Ireland's bowling and execution that stood out in this tournament. Joshua Little has shown why he's regarded as one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in world cricket with Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy offering decent support from time to time. Fionn Hand has also shown glimpses of his potential but the team management could be tempted to give Graham Hume and Conor Olphert some World Cup experience in what should be the final match of their campaign.

We're in for a fascinating couple of days in store, starting tomorrow. The permutations and combinations in both groups have kept the drama right till the end, and let's be honest, we'd have it no other way. A win for Ireland could throw a spanner on New Zealand's works. After being one step away from glory on three occasions in recent years, is this finally going to be the year where the nice guys finish first? 