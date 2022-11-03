If Finch(103 T20I-3120 runs) recovers from injury, he will be the top pick and captaincy choice for this game. The Australian skipper is the top-scorer for Australia with 107 runs in three games.
2
Azmatullah Omarzai has returned wicket-less in two games while conceding 28 runs at an economy of 8.84. He has contributed only 11 runs with the willow as well and could be avoided for this fixture.
3
R Gurbaz finally brought out his natural game against Sri Lanka. He hit 28 off 24 balls and would look to convert it into a bigger knock in this game making him a good wicket-keeper choice for this fixture.
4
Josh Hazlewood(40 T20I-56 wickets),the experienced campaigner has been clinical with his line and length. In this tournament, he has taken three wickets at an economy of 8.27.
5
Hot Picks :A Finch,G Maxwell,M Marsh
Risky Picks:R Gurbaz,Rashid Khan,I Zadran
Stay away :S Ashraf
Grand League Captaincy Picks:R Gurbaz,A Finch,P Cummins
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Australia
W
W
L
L
L
Afghanistan
L
D
L
L
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
AUS
0-
0
AFG
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
AUS
VS
AFG
10
Matches Played
10
5
Matches Won
3
171
Average Score
127
208/6
Highest Score
179/6
92/4
Lowest Score
95/5
AUS
VS
AFG
2
Matches Played
0
2
Matches Won
0
210
Average Score
0
233/2
Highest Score
0
187/6
Lowest Score
0
