Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Australia
22/1 (2.3)
Current Run Rate: 9.43
AFG won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mitchell Marsh *
0
2
0
0
0
David Warner
18
11
4
0
163
P'SHIP
0 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Fazalhaq Farooqi *
1.3
0
6
1
4
 
2.2 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mitchell Marsh, pitched up outside the off stump, Marsh eases half-forward and guides his drive to cover, no run
Mitchell Marsh, RHB, comes to the crease
The bit of extra bounce baits Green into a loose waft. That's an early blow for Australia! 
2.1 Fazalhaq Farooqi to Cameron Green, OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIP! Sharp take by Naib at slip! Back of a length delivery that kicks off the deck at the stumps, Green rocks back looking to slash it over point but the extra bounce means that he doesn't middle it. Flies to Gulbadin Naib who holds onto a sharp one in front of his chest at first slip.
David Warner has come out with some positive intent and that's what Australia would have wanted, especially with Aaron Finch not in the team today. It's a flying start of sorts for Australia.
2
overs
22 /0 score
3
4
4
1w
4
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon David Warner *
18 (11)
cricket bat icon Cameron Green
3 (1)
cricket ball icon Mujeeb Ur Rahman
0 /16
1.6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, full length delivery outside the line of off, Warner gets behind the line of it and blocks
1.5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, slowed up wide of off on a full length, Warner gets forward and drives to extra cover
1.4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, FOUR MORE! He's toying with Mujeeb here! Drifting into a full-ish length on middle and off stump but Warner plants his front foot across and sits low to sweep it aerially over short fine leg for four
1.4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, WIDE! Spilled down leg on a length past Warner's attempt to work it fine. Mujeeb must reload
Stat Alert: David Warner has a strike rate of 188 against Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He is yet to be dismissed against the mystery spinner in 6 innings.
1.3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, FOUR MORE! That's easy for this man! Good length delivery drifting into the pads as he stays around the wicket. Warner just camps back and helps it off his pads into the region just behind square on the leg-side for four
1.2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, FOUR! TOO GOOD! Gets into good position and brings out the reverse-hit up and over backward point off a full length at the stumps. Picks his spot and clears the infield by some distance for a boundary
Cameron Green had to put the skates on because Warner was always looking for the third. Mujeeb comes around the wicket.
1.1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Cameron Green, drifting into a length outside off stump, Green presents a straight bat as it squirts off the edge past short third man. Warner rockets back and pulls Green through for a third run that was never on. Incredible running!
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
That's an encouraging start from Fazalhaq Farooqi with some swing on offer with the new ball. He can get it to move both ways and will look to make some early inroads for his side. Also, enough evidence to suggest that a couple of deliveries held up in the surface. No surprise to see spin straight away.
1
overs
6 /0 score
0
0
4
2
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon David Warner *
6 (6)
cricket ball icon Fazalhaq Farooqi
0 /6
0.6 Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, OOH! Zips across a length with width outside the off stump. Warner holds his ground looking to open the face and guide it in front of point off his wrists but ends up beaten
One slip now