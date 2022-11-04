T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Afghanistan bowl only 5 balls in 4th over against Australia, umpires fail to notice

An umpiring error took place during the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Afghanistan and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. Afghanistan bowled only five deliveries in the fourth over of the Australian innings.

Australia are currently in a do-or-die situation against Afghanistan. They lost the toss and were asked to bat first by Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi. The Aussies lost opener Cameron Green early but still managed to race to 27/1 in three overs.

Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq came in to bowl the fourth over. On the fourth delivery of the over, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner stole three runs because of overthrows. There was a lot of rushing at the time, which apparently led to the umpires and the scoreboard manager making a miscalculation.

Fans watching this T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV noted that the fourth delivery was shown as a two-run ball, followed by three runs on the fifth ball. When Naveen bowled the fifth delivery of his over, the umpires miscalculated it to be the sixth one. It was a dot ball, and the umpires called for a change in the ends.

You can watch the video here:

Bharat @BharatChopraa #crickettwitter What happened to ball number 3.5 in #AUSvsAFG match today.. Marsh hit the 3rd ball for 4 and on next ball they run 3 runs, but the score card showed 2 runs followed by 3 runs for the same ball.. Watch the video as well.. #T20WC2022 What happened to ball number 3.5 in #AUSvsAFG match today.. Marsh hit the 3rd ball for 4 and on next ball they run 3 runs, but the score card showed 2 runs followed by 3 runs for the same ball.. Watch the video as well.. #T20WC2022 #crickettwitter https://t.co/1kSri6Xq6R

2 extra runs were not counted in Australia's account during T20 World Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan

As mentioned earlier, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner ran for three runs on the fourth ball of the over. However, on the scoreboard, the fourth ball showed two runs, with three runs being scored on the fifth ball.

Surprisingly though, the two runs off the fourth ball in the miscalculation did not reflect in Australia's total score. As a result, the Aussies ended up losing one delivery of their innings without any runs being scored due to this error.

Australia are 155/6 after 18 overs against Afghanistan at the time of writing. It will be interesting to see if this technical error has any implications on the final result of this T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes