Pakistan
166/4 (20)
Current Run Rate: 8.3
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Asif Ali *
13
3
0
2
433
Mohammad Nawaz
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
14 (4)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Reece Topley *
4
0
37
2
9.3
 
20.0
19.6 Reece Topley to Asif Ali, SIX! FINISHES WITH A BOOMING HIT! 
19.5 Reece Topley to Mohammad Nawaz, another slower one that dips into a full toss around off stump. Smoked down the ground past the bowler to long off as Asif gets back on strike.
19.4 Reece Topley to Asif Ali, slower delivery that dips in very full around the block hole outside off. Asif squeezes it out to short extra cover for a lone run.
19.3 Reece Topley to Asif Ali, SIX! HOW ABOUT THAT? It's a juicy full toss on off stump as Topley misses the yorker. Too easy for Asif as he hangs deep before launching a towering missile comfortably over the head of deep mid-wicket.
Mohammad Nawaz, LHB, comes to the crease. He won't be on strike since the batters crossed.
A big smile on the faces of Moeen and Hales, who see the funny side of Hales clinging onto a catch after dropping on earlier. Pakistan's innings has fizzled away and how. Topley on a hat-trick!
19.2 Reece Topley to Mohammad Rizwan, HOLES OUT! Aims for the yorker outside off stump as Rizwan shuffles across a touch before looking to clear mid-off with a swing. The bat turns in his hand as he spoons it off the toe-end to pick out Hales who makes no mistake this time around. Rizwan's bizarre innings comes to an end!
Mohammad Rizwan c Alex Hales b Reece Topley 88 (67b 9x4 1x6)
Asif Ali, RHB, comes to the crease. He won't be on strike since the batters crossed
19.1 Reece Topley to Khushdil Shah, SKIED...AND GONE! It's the slower one that stops in the surface outside off stump on a length. Khushdil shanks it without any sort of timing aiming to clear the covers. Balloons it into the hands of a back pedaling Moeen Ali by the inner ring and Topley has his first for the evening!
Khushdil Shah c Moeen Ali b Reece Topley 2 (3b 0x4 0x6)
Reece Topley [3.0-0-23-0] is back into the attack
Only 39 runs have come off the last five overs. Simply put, Pakistan have been poor in the middle overs and the middle order doesn't have much to do with it at all. The top order laid the platform but never really pushed on, leaving their side in the position they currently find themselves in.
19
overs
152 /2 score
1
2
W
1
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon Mohammad Rizwan
88 (66)
cricket bat icon Khushdil Shah *
2 (2)
cricket ball icon David Willey
1 /34
18.6 David Willey to Khushdil Shah, another outstanding yorker that tails back into middle and off stump. Khushdil backs away and jams it out to point for a single. What an outstanding spell of bowling from Willey!
18.5 David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, nails the yorker on leg stump again as Rizwan skips forward. Bunts it down to long on for a single.
18.4 David Willey to Khushdil Shah, full on leg stump, Khushdil clears his front foot and toe-ends his swing to deep mid-wicket to bring Rizwan on strike.
Khushdil Shah, LHB, comes to the crease
It was a painstaking innings from Masood  as he trudges off. Can Pakistan get to 170 from here?
18.3 David Willey to Shan Masood, STONE. DEAD. LBW! This is a much-deserved wicket for Willey as he tails it in full on leg stump. Masood clears his front leg and swings for the bleachers without connecting as he's rapped in front. As easy as it gets for the umpire and Masood's painstaking innings comes to an end at last!
Shan Masood lbw b David Willey 21 (19b 1x4 0x6)
18.2 David Willey to Shan Masood, low full toss on leg stump, Masood mistimes his swing to deep mid-wicket and can only ease back for the second.