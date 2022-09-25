Stadium
National Stadium, Karachi
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Ben Duckett has made 143 runs at an average of 47.66 and a strike rate of 162.50 in 4 T20Is he played so far in his career. He made his maiden half-century in the last game making him a good fantasy pick for today's fixture.
Mark Wood(T20I-20 matches-29 wickets) was playing his first T20I match this year in the last game after sustaining an injury. He clocked 156 kmph on his return and picked 3 wickets for 24 runs in that game and helped England bundle up Pakistan for 158 runs in 20 overs
Liam Dawson has played the last two matches for the English team and has failed to pick a wicket. He need to pick some wickets otherwise it will get difficult for him to continue in the squad for future series.
Mohammad Rizwan(T20I-65 matches-2107 runs) was dismissed for just 8 runs in the last game after scoring three back-to-back half-centuries in this format. The number one T20I batter has made four half-centuries against England, the most against any opponent by him.
