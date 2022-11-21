Be the first one to comment on this story
Saurashtra
Tripura
1.Samarth Vyas
SAU
. BAT
329
Runs
5 Matches
2.Harvik Desai
286
Runs
3.Wriddhiman Saha
TPURA
. WK
223
Runs
4.Deepak Khatri
TPURA
. ALL
202
Runs
5.Cheteshwar Pujara
185
Runs
1.Chetan Sakariya
SAU
. BOWL
257.14
2.Parth Bhut
166.67
2 Matches
3.Yuvraj Chudasama
150.00
3 Matches
4.Jaydev Unadkat
136.67
5.Samarth Vyas
124.15
1.Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
11
Wkts
2.Jaydev Unadkat
7
Wkts
3.Chetan Sakariya
4.Rana Dutta
TPURA
. BOWL
5.Pravez Sultan
6
Wkts
1.Sheldon Jackson
SAU
. WK
2.63
3.35
3.Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
3.71
4.Prerak Mankad
SAU
. ALL
4.02
5.Manisankar Murasingh
4.39
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
