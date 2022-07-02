Create
ESP vs DEN
Awais Ahmed

Bat & Wk

Hamza Dar

Bat

Daniel Doyle Calle

Bat

Josh Trembeath -Moro

Bat

Christian Munoz-Mills

Bat

Yasir Ali

All

Lorne Burns

All

Atif Mehmood

All

Raja Adeel

Bowl

Kamran Muhammad

Bowl

Zulqarnain Haider

Bowl

Taranjit Bharaj

Bat & Wk

Freddie Klokker

Bat

Saif Ahmad

Bat

Saran Aslam

Bat

Musa Shaheen

Bat

Shangeev Thanikaithasan  

All

Nicolaj Laegsgaard

All

Hamid Shah

All

Saud Munir

Bowl

Oliver Hald

Bowl

Surya Anand

Bowl

Bench
Muhammad Ihsan

 

Ravi Panchal

 

Muhammad Yasin

 

Kuldeep Lal

 

Muhammad Atif

 

Charlie Rumistrzewicz

 

Rizwan Mahmood

 

Jino Jojo

 

Lucky Malik

 

Amjad Khan

 

Omar Hayat

 

Abdullah Mahmood

 

Aftab Ahmed

 

Match Details
Match
2nd Semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
02 Jul, 08:00 PM IST
Venue
Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground, Waterloo, Waterloo
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image TS Bharaj
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image S Ahmad
Player Image H Dar
Player Image D Doyl
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image O Hald
Player Image J Jojo
Player Image C Rumis
Player Image L Burns
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image N Laegsgaard
captain icon
Player Image HM Shah
Player Image Yasir Ali
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image N Laegsgaard
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image HM Shah
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

155/7

2nd Innings

121/7

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts at 16:00 local time
Starts 2 Jul 2022, 08:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.