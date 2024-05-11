AEW Collision Live Results (May 11th, 2024): Adam Copeland faces ex-WWE star for the first time, 3 Major heel turns lead to big match

Here is the card for the 3-hour AEW Collision+Rampage special! On AEW Collision, the line-up looks like this: Thunder Rosa vs Robyn Renegade Cope Open - Adam Copeland vs Kyle O' Reilly - TNT Championship Lee Moriarty vs Will Ospreay Brian Cage and Gates of Agony in action Tommy Billington vs Dax Harwood following their betrayal of Swerve Strickland Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs Top Flight On AEW Rampage, we have: Trent Baretta vs Dalton Castle Deonna Purrazzo vs Lady Frorst
