AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Live Results: Dynamite Updates & Highlights (15h December 2021)

Will there be a new AEW Champion on Winter is Coming?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 16 December 2021 00:37 IST - Published: December, 16 2021 12:33 AM IST
This week's AEW Dynamite will showcase the special Winter is Coming episode. As such, the card is packed once again, with several big matches on the card, including the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Sydal will face the beast, Wardlow

MJF will face Dante Martin where they will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb in a feud that has become quite the grudge

The AEW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as "Hangman" Adam Page defends his title against a very desperate and angry Bryan Danielson

