This week's AEW Dynamite will showcase the special Winter is Coming episode. As such, the card is packed once again, with several big matches on the card, including the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.<br><br> Matt Sydal will face the beast, Wardlow<br><br>MJF will face Dante Martin where they will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring<br><br>Hikaru Shida will face Serena Deeb in a feud that has become quite the grudge<br><br>The AEW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as "Hangman" Adam Page defends his title against a very desperate and angry Bryan Danielson