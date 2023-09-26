Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates September 26: Sailing fetches India Silver and Bronze as Neha Thakur, Ali Eabad shine

Create
Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, September 26: Plenty of action on Day 3 of Asian Games beckons as India look to add to their medal tally. However, they have not been able to clinch the key moments in the game. Bhavani Devi lost in the Quarter-Final while the Men's Mixed 10m Rifle team lost the Bronze final too. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on September 26.

topic-thumbnail

14:24 (IST)26 SEP 2023

EQUESTRIAN SPORTS
ANUSH AGARWALLA WITH 71.088% SCORE! He's currently in the second position and looks all set for a medal! Riding on his heroics, India reclaim the first position too in the Team Event! 

Here's all you need to know about Anush Agarwalla - his life story, the challenges that he faced and what it is he loves most about being an Equestrian athlete! 👇

14:22 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
2nd Set: Raina/Prarthana 0-4 Chanta/Kovapitukted
(1st Set: 5-7)

Well, this isn't the performance the Indians were hoping for. They're trailing in this set and their own service has been broken twice as well. 

14:10 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukhayev (3-3)

The trend of both players holding their serve continues. The game is still very much on level terms halfway through the first set. 

14:00 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Shifting our attention back to tennis, it is Ankita Raina and Prarthana who lose the first set to Thailand's Anchisa Chant and Punnin. After a hard-fourth set that lasted nearly 80 minutes, the third-seeded Indians cannot string together a game win. 

13:53 (IST)26 SEP 2023

EQUESTRIAN - DRESSAGE
How many points does Anush Agarwalla need to score for India to win Gold in Equestrian?

Assuming that no other team finishes with more points than currently first ranked Hong Kong, Anush Agarwalla, India's last Equestrian rider who'll be in action after shortly, will need to score 66.736% or more in order to take India to the first position. 

Meanwhile, in the Individual round, Hong Kong's Jacquline Wing Ying has dethroned India's Hriday Vipul Chheda from the top position with a score of 71.176%. Favourites Korea, coming in with only three athletes, have been eliminated due to Hyeok Kim being eliminated. If they had a fourth rider, they could have gotten a score in place. 

13:52 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukhayev (1-2)

It has been an even battle so far. Both players so far have managed to hold serve and both Nagal and Zhukhayev will want to break away and take the momentum as early as they can.

13:44 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Men's Singles, Round 3: Sumit Nagal vs Beibit Zhukhayev

Sumit Nagal takes on Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukhayev in the Men's Singles third round. Zhukhayev is ranked 297th in the world and going into the match, you'd expect Nagal to make it to the next round. But you can never be too sure in sport.

13:30 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SAILING
Meanwhile, in the Men's Skiff - 49er, the Indian duo of Ganapathy KC and Varun Thakkar can manage the fifth position. They were placed extremely well going into today's matches but have come up short. 

13:29 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SAILING
The duo of Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma in Women's Skiff - 49erFX, and Ishwariya Ganesh in Women's Windsurfer RS:X-RS:X finish fourth after fourteen matches each. There was a great chance for them to snap up a medal but they will go back after a heartbreaking loss. 

13:21 (IST)26 SEP 2023

EQUESTRIAN - Dressage
With 11 athletes still left to participate, India's Hriday Vipul Chheda continues to maintain his position at the top of the table with a total score of 69.941%. In the team event too, India finds itself at the top of the table. Can India get a Gold in Equestrian Sports? 

13:14 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
1st Set: Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare 3-5 Anchisa Chanta/Punnin Kovapitukted

Ankita Raina and Prarthana are trailing heavily in Round 2 of the Women's Doubles. The Thai athletes have simply been superior, and have converted two break points as well! 

13:00 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SAILING
MEDAL ALERT! Ali Eabad wins BRONZE in Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X! After fourteen races, he finishes with a total of 57 points (Net Points: 50) to clinch the bronze medal. He was in contention for it and he narrowly edges past Malaysia's Muhammad Izzuddin Bin Abdul Rani by 1 point! 

12:58 (IST)26 SEP 2023

CHESS
India's Grandmasters are in action now for Round 5 of Men's and Women's Individuals in Chess. Remember, they have a long day ahead, with as many as three rounds scheduled today instead of the usual two.

Here are the fixtures for Round 5: (Ratings in brackets)

Men's Individual:
GM Vidit Gujarathi (2694) vs Iran's GM Parham Maghsoudloo (2662)
GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi (2675) vs Uzbekistan's GM Javokhir Sindarov (2607) 

Women's Individual: 
GM Koneru Humpy (2461) vs Uzbekistan's WGM Nilufar Yakubbaeva (2232)
GM Harika Dronavalli (2456) vs Vietnam's WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (2173) 

12:46 (IST)26 SEP 2023

BOXING
Sachin Siwach vs Asri Udin: Round 3

Sachin decided to defend from the start of round 3, knowing that Udin is behind in the bout and will need to do more to qualify for the next round. The game plan pays off in the end. Sachin has been declared the winner by unanimous decision. That takes Sachin Siwach into the Round of 16, where we'll have all the updates for you once again.

12:46 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SHOOTING
The Women's performance in Skeet - 75 Women's Qualification was a touch better than their male counterparts. Darshna Rathore is placed seventh at the end of Phase 1 with 69 points, while Parinaaz is placed twelfth with 67 points and Ganemat Sekhon is on the fifteenth position with 65 points. Overall, team India are ranked fourth. 

12:42 (IST)26 SEP 2023

BOXING
Sachin Siwach vs Asri Udin: Round 2

Aggressive start to the round from both boxers before they settled down again and became happy to wait for their openings. That round went completely in Sachin's favour in the end. With the one judge that voted in Udin's favour in the first round awarded the second round to Sachin.

12:41 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SHOOTING
Moving back to Skeet - 75 Men's Qualification Phase 1, Indians were not to be found in the top six who will qualify. Anant Naruka currently stands eighth, Angad Bajwa is twenty-first and Gurjoat Kangra is twenty-ninth. They will have a chance to improve their ranking in Phase 2. Due to this performance, India stands fifth in the team standings. 

12:38 (IST)26 SEP 2023

BOXING
Sachin Siwach vs Asri Udin: Round 1

While the first half of the first round saw both boxers play a waiting game and just let their opponent give them an opening, the second half saw a little more aggression from both sides with both Sachin and Asri landing some good punches. The Indian comes away with the advantage from that first round with 4 judges ruling in his favour.

12:29 (IST)26 SEP 2023

BOXING
Men's 57kg preliminary round: Sachin Siwach vs Asri Udin

India's boxing action for the day begins with Sachin Siwach in the men's 57kg preliminary round as he takes on Indonesia's Asri Udin. Stay with us for all the updates.

12:18 (IST)26 SEP 2023

Watanuki Yosuke (JPN) beats Ramanathan Ramkumar (IND) 7-5, 6-7, 7-5!

Heartbreak for India and Ramanathan as Yosuke produces two magical games to break the Indian 16th seed at crucial points in the match to seal the clash in his favour. Tough luck as Ramanathan produced quality tennis but succumbed during the most intense of moments to hand the advantage to Yosuke.

12:08 (IST)26 SEP 2023

Set 3: Ramanathan Ramkumar 5-5 Watanuki Yosuke (Set 1: 5-7 Set 2: 7-6)

The match is headed to an exciting end.

11:56 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 3: Ramanathan Ramkumar 3-3 Watanuki Yosuke (Set 1: 5-7 Set 2: 7-6)

Ramanathan storms back to break and level it at 3-3!

11:45 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 3: Ramanathan Ramkumar 0-3 Watanuki Yosuke (Set 1: 5-7 Set 2: 7-6)

Yosuke storms to a lead. Ramanathan needs to fight back hard and break the Japanese 2nd seed to equal the scoreline.

11:44 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
In some exciting news coming from Swimming, Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat qualify for Men's 1500m Freestyle Fast Heat. The race will take place at 17:24 IST. Following this, India will also have the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final at 18:31 IST. 

11:33 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Alex Eala (PHI) beats Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale (IND) 7-6, 6-2!

Rutuja loses steam in the second set and loses the match. A tough contest in which she produced quality tennis to take the match close in the first set but found it hard to repeat her performance in the second.

11:21 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 2: Ramanathan Ramkumar 7-6 Watanuki Yosuke (Set 1: 5-7)

Ramanathan seals the tiebreaker 7-3 in his favour and takes the match into a thrilling final third set. 

11:15 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 2: Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale 2-3 Alex Eala(Set 1: 6-7)

Rutuja loses her service game to hand the advantage to her opponent.

11:13 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 2: Ramanathan Ramkumar 6-6 Watanuki Yosuke (Set 1: 5-7)

Tiebreaker time! Ramanathan needs to produce quality tennis to stage a comeback for a victory.

11:09 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 2: Ramanathan Ramkumar 5-5 Watanuki Yosuke (Set 1: 5-7)

The second set headed to a humdinger finale as well. 

10:55 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SAILING
MEDAL ALERT! Sailing brings India its first medal on what was turning out to be a gloomy day! Neha Thakur finishes second overall in Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4! Fantastic achievement in the world of Sailing for India and Neha wins SILVER! 

10:47 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale 6-7 Alex Eala

Rutuja loses a close tiebreak encounter. She loses 5-7 in the tiebreak

10:40 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale 6-6 Alex Eala

Both players break once to settle the set through a tiebreaker. 

10:40 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SAILING
Meanwhile, in sailing, the Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race 15-18, which were postponed from yesterday and had a start time of 8:30 am IST, have still not begun. There might be another postponement for that event. India's Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu's wait continues. 

10:22 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Ramanathan Ramkumar 5-7 Watanuki Yosuke

Yosuke seals the first set. Tough for Ramanathan, who served impeccably, only to get broken at a crucial juncture 

10:17 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Ramanathan Ramkumar 5-6 Watanuki Yosuke

The Japanese 2nd seed breaks in a crucial game to serve for the set.

10:14 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Ramanathan Ramkumar 5-5 Watanuki Yosuke

The first set is headed to a thrilling finish as both players are adeptly holding their service games

10:13 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale 4-3 Alex Eala

Rutuja breaks! The Indian leads the Filipino and is two service games away from sealing the first set.

10:07 (IST)26 SEP 2023

FENCING
UPSET ALERT! 1st seeded Bhavani Devi loses to 8th seeded China's Yaqi Shao 7-15 and bows out of the competition. The latter managed to take multiple points on the trot initially to gain advantage and from there, she did not squander the lead. 

09:54 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Welcome to the live coverage of the women's third round match between India's Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale and Phillipines' Alex Eala

09:46 (IST)26 SEP 2023

JUDO
Tulika Maan beats Chinese Taipei's Jia Wen Tsai 10-0 to win the Repechage contest bout by Ippon. She will now compete in the Women +78Kg Contest for Bronze Medal post 1:30 pm. 

09:45 (IST)26 SEP 2023

JUDO
Avtar Singh did not start his Repechage contest bout which hands Korea's Jonghoon Won an entry into the bronze medal match. Jonghoon gets a walkover!

09:34 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Welcome to the coverage of the 3rd round match between 16 seeded Indian Ramnathan Ramkumar and 2nd seed Japanese Watanabi Yosuke. Ramnathan faces a formidable task ahead of him, as he looks to join Ankita Raina in the fourth round

09:28 (IST)26 SEP 2023

JUDO
Tulika Maan loses to Wakaba Tomita 10-0 in the Women's +78kg Quarter-Final bout. Japan's Wakaba Tomita wins by Ippon! The Indian Judoka will play in the Repechage round against Chinese Taipei's Jia Wen Tsai. 

09:26 (IST)26 SEP 2023

JUDO
UAE's Dzhafar Kostoev defeats India's Avtar Singh in the Men's -100kg Quarter-Final bout. He won the bout by Default! Avtar Singh will take on Korea's Jonghoon Won in the Repechage round shortly. 

09:18 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 25m Pistol Women
Manu Bhaker stands first, Esha Singh stands third after the Precision Round, with the Rapid Round all set to happen tomorrow. This also means that in the team event, India stand first! The will be looking to seal the deal tomorrow. 

09:18 (IST)26 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Ankita Raina (IND) beats Adithya Patali (HKG) 6-1, 6-2!

The top-ranked Indian women's singles player and third seed here in Hangzhou progresses after another big win to make the quarterfinals!

The match was closer than the score-line suggests, with multiple close games. Raina will be looking to step up as the competition gets tougher in the later rounds, but she bask in glory of her win for now!

09:13 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
The Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay will qualify for the medal round after all! 

The quartet of Tanish George Mathew, Sajan Prakash, Prema Likith, Srihari Natarak come in second behind Japan in their heat with a timing of 3:40.84!

09:11 (IST)26 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
In good news from the pool, the Indian side placed second in their Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay heat at the 300-m mark!
