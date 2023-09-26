Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates September 26: Sailing fetches India Silver and Bronze as Neha Thakur, Ali Eabad shine

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, September 26: Plenty of action on Day 3 of Asian Games beckons as India look to add to their medal tally. However, they have not been able to clinch the key moments in the game. Bhavani Devi lost in the Quarter-Final while the Men's Mixed 10m Rifle team lost the Bronze final too. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on September 26.

