CSK vs RCB 1st T20: Match Preview, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 21, 2024 21:08 IST

IPL 2024 Live Score: Get the CSK vs RCB live score for today's IPL match and follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for Live Score Updates

19:22 (IST)22 MAR 2024

Pitch Report:

65 meters and 66 meters square on either side while the straight hit is 80 meters long. Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that they wouldn't matter anyway given how hard the batters hit the ball. Brian Lara reckons that it is a great pitch even though he is worried about the looseness around some cracks and that could lead to some inconsistent bounce. Spinners generally have their say here and Lara feels that it will spin with some dampness in the turf. He is unsure if dew will be as big of a factor though but he wants the captain winning the toss to keep the spinners away from that possibility and hence, bowl first.

19:16 (IST)22 MAR 2024

It's now time for the captains to come up on stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis receives a warm cheer from the crowd and he duly acknowledges it. The new captain of the Chennai Super Kings is up next and Ruturaj Gaikwad is welcomed with open arms and loud cheers as he places the trophy back into play as the captain of the 2023 champions. And with that, the opening ceremony comes to a conclusion.

19:15 (IST)22 MAR 2024

The office bearers of the BCCI are now invited onto the dais, led by the Honorable President Mr. Roger Binny, the Honorable Secretary Mr. Jay Shah, the Honorable Treasurer Mr. Arun Dhumal and the Honorable Vice-President Mr. Rajiv Shukla. The stars of today's opening ceremony also make their way up to the stage.

19:08 (IST)22 MAR 2024

Of course, 'Jai Ho' is played out and now, there are fireworks aplenty. The crowd has gone ballistic with whistles and cheers everywhere - a light show is on display as well and this is quite a spectacle!

18:53 (IST)22 MAR 2024

It's time for the musical maestro AR Rahman to grace the stage with his famous number 'Maa Tujhe Salam'. The famous music director has now been joined by Mohit Chauhan who has sung quite a few of AR's superhit numbers. The musical show continues with Neeti Mohan now performing to 'Nanna Re'. It's then followed by Sid Sriram and Rahman joining hands for the hit Tamil song 'Nee Singam Dhaan'. The hit-lit show ends with the Oscar Award-winning song; Jai Ho;. 

18:50 (IST)22 MAR 2024

The King of melody Sonu Nigam is now gracing the stage with a rendition of our national song 'Vande Mataram'. 

18:46 (IST)22 MAR 2024

As Tiger Shroff completes his performance, the Khiladi now takes centerstage. Akshay Kumar is up and running with a performance of his own before being joined by Shroff.

18:46 (IST)22 MAR 2024

So what's new this IPL? Okay, let's start with what hasn't changed: the impact player rule will be in full mode again and teams ought to be better placed on how to maximize it to the fullest after a season's experience. There's one new rule that has come as a sigh of relief for bowlers though - you can now bowl up to two bouncers per over. How the seamers plan this out and execute the same sure ought to add another fascinating layer of intrigue to the cricket this season!

18:43 (IST)22 MAR 2024

The opening ceremony is underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Leading the way is Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, with a typically energetic dance performance.

18:42 (IST)22 MAR 2024

Now what's a tournament build-up without some predictions eh? Our expert columnist Shashwat Kumar was at it again, taking a shot at where each team could finish on the points table in IPL 2024. Have a read and make what you will of it!👇

18:40 (IST)22 MAR 2024

Wow! How time flies, eh? It just seemed only yesterday that CSK staved off the Gujarat Titans in an epic rain-curtailed finale in Ahmedabad. But here we are again, back with yet another season of the IPL and one that promises just as many thrills and spills as the previous editions.

CSK's Thala is back albeit without the 'C' against his name. This could well be the last dance in every true sense then as Ruturaj Gaikwad takes over the reins of captaincy, looking to forge his own niche. He has plenty of experience to fall back upon but on the back of what happened with the Ravindra Jadeja captaincy saga a couple of seasons ago, the Super Kings will be hoping that this one pans out a lot better.

As for RCB, well, the King will be in action today. And for the first time in over two months too as Virat Kohli takes centerstage. RCB played three matches at this venue in 2021 and won all three of them so they do have fond memories of this arena even if getting the better of the Super Kings is a different proposition altogether. Faf du Plessis has played a fair few games himself over here and that surely adds a lot of inputs to the setup as they look to begin their campaign with a win against their name.

Oh, and to kickstart everything is a glitzy opening ceremony headlined by some of India's most famous celebrities. It's going to be one picture first with the opening ceremony and then the cricket. This is the day we've all been waiting for and the next couple of months are going to be nothing short of riveting!

18:32 (IST)22 MAR 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis were cornerstones of the Chennai Super Kings' fourth IPL triumph, forging a partnership that was the envy of almost every other team in the league. One of them will lead CSK out tonight, while the other will be plotting how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru can win in CSK's den for the first time since 2008. 

That is not all. This game also marks the return of Virat Kohli, who missed the entire Test series against England due to personal reasons. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, hugely successful on these shores during the World Cup, will don the defending champions' yellow. Oh, and if you had somehow missed it, MS Dhoni is no longer going to captain the five-time champions. 

All that and much more in store tonight as the IPL makes its seventeenth appearance. Plenty of drama, fireworks and rip-roaring action expected (as always), and it is our privilege to welcome you all to Sportskeeda's live coverage. Sit back, relax and enjoy - this should be some contest!

21:08 (IST)21 MAR 2024

About ten months ago, the IPL final was contested over three days (yes, you read that right). And at the end of it all, the Chennai Super Kings, turbocharged by Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics, stood atop the pile, winning their fifth title and drawing level with the Mumbai Indians.

Plenty has happened since. But it still feels like yesterday when ten teams were going hammer and tongs at each other, hoping to be a part of the game that mattered in the IPL. That, in a nutshell, explains why the IPL, now into its 17th edition, has not lost its novelty and why this edition, like any other previously, has piqued the interest of the public, promising to be bigger and better than ever.

From that perspective, it is fitting that two of India’s biggest superstars take centerstage on opening night. Virat Kohli, despite not being India or Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain anymore, is a significant draw, irrespective of where he plays and who he plays for.

The only person who can perhaps match (or outdo) him in a popularity contest is, well, 42 years old, plays competitive cricket only for two and a half months a year, and still finds a way to make the Chennai Super Kings tick.

MS Dhoni, as always, will be front and centre when CSK play. But he will not be leading CSK this time, with Ruturaj Gaikwad having taken over. Gaikwad will not just have to manage the expectations as captain, he will also be gunning to prove he belongs in the T20 World Cup squad. Jadeja, having starred in last season’s final, will be pivotal too, along with the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, both of whom were acquired during the auction.

The big question for CSK, however, is if they can make players punch above their weight. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande took everyone by surprise in 2023. If they can recreate it, CSK will be in fine fettle. But if they cannot, others will have to step up.

That said, in Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, CSK have two tried-and-tested pacers. Mustafizur Rahman could play a big part too, especially in Chennai. Devon Conway will be sorely missed, but with Ravindra around, CSK might not be fretting too much.

RCB, unlike CSK, have almost all of their players available. Their top six, if anything, seems stronger than their southern rivals, with each of Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar and Kohli bona-fide match-winners. Kohli, in particular, will have a point to prove after reports emerged of him not being in India’s T20I scheme of things.

The problem, though, is in the bowling department. Because RCB have loaded their batting, they will only be able to play one overseas pacer. The complement they have is not very inspiring either, and that means the likes of Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak will have to step up.

In addition, this game will take place at Chepauk, where RCB have not won in many years, and CSK often win. But if RCB are looking for a statement early in the season, this is probably it. Given the rivalry, the history and how RCB perhaps need that first win a little more than CSK.

Either way, it is a clash fitting of the opening game of what promises to be another topsy-turvy IPL season. Two of the biggest superstars in the game, and two of the biggest franchises in the country. Don’t be surprised if these two sides dish out a cracker on Friday.

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi
RCB Probable XII: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat
More On
