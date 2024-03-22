Pitch Report: 65 meters and 66 meters square on either side while the straight hit is 80 meters long. Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that they wouldn't matter anyway given how hard the batters hit the ball. Brian Lara reckons that it is a great pitch even though he is worried about the looseness around some cracks and that could lead to some inconsistent bounce. Spinners generally have their say here and Lara feels that it will spin with some dampness in the turf. He is unsure if dew will be as big of a factor though but he wants the captain winning the toss to keep the spinners away from that possibility and hence, bowl first.
