[Watch] Rachin Ravindra & Ajinkya Rahane team up to complete brilliant catch & send back Virat Kohli during CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a sensational effort in the field when Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra got together to dismiss star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli during the opening game of the IPL 2024 season on Friday.

The pressure kept on mounting with dot balls and Kohli shuffled and tried to pull a delivery from Mustafizur Rahman over mid-wicket. However, he didn't get hold of it and Rahane swiftly moved towards his right to complete a great catch to dismiss him for 21 runs.

While Ajinkya Rahane slid with the momentum, he had the presence of mind to throw the ball towards Rachin Ravindra, who rushed towards the former from square leg. The replays showed it to be a clean catch and it needed a special effort to ensure Virat Kohli didn't convert his start into a big score.

Mustafizur pushed RCB further into the abyss by dismissing Cameron Green after a couple of deliveries. Green looked to give himself some room and cut a delivery towards point region. However, that didn't turn out to be a smart decision from the Australian as his stumps were rattled.

RCB in deep trouble after both Virat Kohli & Green's dismissals

After losing three wickets in the powerplay, it seemed that RCB were on their way to consolidate their innings. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green took their time to get in and milk the CSK bowlers for singles and the occasional double.

However, just when it was time for Bengaluru to pull the trigger, Mustafizur was back into the attack and delivered exactly what Chennai wanted. The wickets of Kohli and Green mean that the Bangladesh pacer already has four scalps in just two overs.

RCB need Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik to carry on their partnership until the death overs and then look to explode and get to a competitive total.