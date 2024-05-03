MI vs KKR Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 51st Game

Hufffff, what a game. After several 250+ ones, we are finally seeing the side of IPL that once used to be the norm. It's a sweet, sweet win for KKR. Perhaps the biggest confidence boost they have had in years and they can all be very proud of it. As for MI, this was a new low. You can't lose against your favorite opponent at home when you have stopped them for less than 170 in the first innings. They are all but out of the Qualifiers race and have a thousand questions to answer about themselves. Thankfully, we are not in that dressing room. It's Rudransh and Pratyush signing off, hoping to see you in another match soon!