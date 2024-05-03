Create

MI vs KKR Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 51st Game

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 03, 2024 23:45 IST

MI vs KKR Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 51st Game: Get the latest updates on MI vs KKR live score for today's IPL match. Follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for Live Score Updates

23:45 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Hufffff, what a game. After several 250+ ones, we are finally seeing the side of IPL that once used to be the norm. It's a sweet, sweet win for KKR. Perhaps the biggest confidence boost they have had in years and they can all be very proud of it. As for MI, this was a new low. You can't lose against your favorite opponent at home when you have stopped them for less than 170 in the first innings. They are all but out of the Qualifiers race and have a thousand questions to answer about themselves. Thankfully, we are not in that dressing room. It's Rudransh and Pratyush signing off, hoping to see you in another match soon!

23:40 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Venkatesh Iyer is the Player of the Match: As a professional cricketer, I have to be flexible. When I was hitting the ball well, two more wickets fell and I felt I needed to play the anchor role. It was the fourth or fifth time Manish had padded up and this time he got to bat! It worked for us with the Impact Player. Better to have Manish than Russell or Ramandeep Singh in a situation which they don't usually bat in. He was the one guiding me about match-ups. I try to be a smart cricketer. It was easier to hit against Chawla and pacers for me. The team needed me to stay till the end. I had a conversation with Dada -- I am a huge fan of him -- about my stance and it's slowly coming off now.

23:37 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Shreyas Iyer: Absolutely, we are [knocking on the door]. Was just having a conversation with Starcy on about how important it was. I just got to know about (MI's record here) just after the match. We would have loved to cherish it but have a match to play in 2 days. Impact Player helped us in this game. Manish was eyeing an opportunity and he put up a phenomenal partnership with Venky. They (the spinners) were unbelievable. They executed our plans each and every ball. Venky is someone who can change the momentum of the game. He has been eagerly waiting to get out there and express himself and it was a phenomenal knock.

23:34 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Venkatesh Iyer wins the awards for most sixes and fours!

23:34 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Mitchell Starc wins the ultimate fantasy points award!

23:33 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Suryakumar Yadav is the Super-Striker of the match.

23:32 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Time for the presentation!

23:31 (IST)3 MAY 2024

23:24 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders): We've not won here in 12 years, so it's a great feeling to win here. [Thoughts when SKY was batting] We were still confident, it was only a matter of one wicket. I thought 170 was a little below par but we kept our emotions and stuck to our plans. [Pitch] Not much help in the second innings, it was skidding on well. We stuck to our plans and that worked out. [Discussion with batters] They (batters) did tell us that the ball was stopping in the first innings but when we came in to bowl, the ball was skidding on. [Bowling with Narine] Sunny is a legend man. Just glad to be bowling alongside him. [Winning from 50-5] This is a very special win. We were down and out in the first innings but the way Venkatesh and Manish made the comeback on their shoulders was great. After a disappointing performance against Punjab, we wanted to come back stronger and win. 

23:20 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians captain): In the batting, we couldn't form any partnerships. If you keep losing wickets, it's going to cost you. [full tosses] Not much. Obviously, there will be a few questions but we'll take some time to answer them. For now, not much to say. The bowlers did a fantastic job in the first innings and the conditions did get better with the dew. We'll have the debrief later and see where things went wrong. You've got to keep fighting. The tough days come with their fair share of good days, you have to be there for them. 

23:16 (IST)3 MAY 2024

KKR WINNNNNNN! THOSE ARE THE TWO WORDS THEY HAVEN'T SEEN TOGETHER AT WANKHEDE IN 12 YEARS! 12 YEARS! JUST THE SECOND WIN HERE FOR THEM AND IT'S COME ON ONE LEG, WITHOUT HARSHIT RANA, DEFENDING AN UNDER-PAR SCORE, WITH DEW AS MUCH AS FLOOD! It is perhaps their best ever win against Mumbai Indians, it might as well be because there haven't been a lot of them. They get one step closer to that 'Q', MI fall deeper towards 'E'.

KKR win by 24 runs!

Venkatesh Iyer 70 (52) | Mitchell Starc (4/33)
Suryakumar Yadav 56 (35) | Jasprit Bumrah (3/18)

This is the kind of performance KKR fans would remember from the Gautam Gambhir days. It was that good. They had their backs against the wall when Russell got run-out like that in the first innings. It was pushed to the point of bruises when Ishan Kishan hit Mitchell Starc like that in the second over. But that 25-crore signing brought them back into the game by getting him out. 

Shreyas Iyer immediately brought in Narine and Varun C in the powerplay and they chimed in with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir as the MI batters offered a ton of loose shots. SKY stood up like only he can as Shreyas felt the need to bring in Russell and Vaibhav in ungainly spots just to make up for Harshit and the sixth bowler's absence.

Russell held his own for a while as Narine and Varun ran further riot in the middle-overs. Hardik pushed himself all the way back to number seven but could score just one run as Russell prized him out. It was hard to tell that the West Indian hadn't bowled four overs too many times this season.

SKY fought back with support from Tim David, with the former taking big runs against Vaibhav to keep MI afloat. When SKY reached his 50, it seemed like MI's game to lose. But another Russell special (a full toss!) got KKR even. Mitchell Starc then reposed every penny spent on him with that special and historical three-wicket 19th over in front of his wife, Alyssa, and his pumped up fist pumps conveyed the rest!

23:15 (IST)3 MAY 2024

18.5 Mitchell Starc to Gerald Coetzee

MITCHELL STARC WRAPS UP PROCEEDINGS WITH A BANG! That's a sight. Just look at what it means to him. Killer precision with the yorker to knock off the middle stump, giving the batter no chance. After 12 years, KKR have finally managed to game a win at the Wankhede Stadium, pretty much knocking out the hosts by doing so. KKR win by 24 runs!

Gerald Coetzee b Mitchell Starc 8 (7b, 0x4, 1x6)

23:14 (IST)3 MAY 2024

18.4 Mitchell Starc to Jasprit Bumrah

trying to get revenge with a yorker of his own. Bumrah jams it out and picks up a single

23:13 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Jasprit Bumrah, RHB, comes out

TWO IN TWO! STARC IS ON A HAT-TRICK! KKR ARE GETTING A JAIL-BREAK OUT OF NOWHERE. CHAWLA - ONCE A KKR LEGEND - CAN'T DO IT EITHER!

23:13 (IST)3 MAY 2024

18.3 Mitchell Starc to Piyush Chawla

OUT! KKR getting the job done now. They say winning is a habit. Well, so is losing, and not having won games consistently, MI are throwing this game away here. Low full toss outside off, Chawla chips it straight to extra cover. That should be that.

23:12 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Piyush Chawla, RHB, comes out

ANOTHER WICKET OFF A FULL TOSS! WHAT IS THIS GAME? Shreyas' celebration says it all! He's absolutely pumped up and might even get a fine for throwing the ball on the ground like that...

23:11 (IST)3 MAY 2024

18.2 Mitchell Starc to Tim Da

HOLES OUT TO LONG-OFF! David cannot believe it. The MI heads are dropping and that tells you everything you need to know. It was a full toss outside off, David hammers it straight into the lap of Shreyas standing inside the boundary. Heartbreaking for MI. This could be the end of their tournament right here.

Tim David c Shreyas Iyer b Mitchell Starc 24 (20b, 1x4, 1x6)

23:10 (IST)3 MAY 2024

18.1 Mitchell Starc to Tim Da

SIX! In the slot and it got the treatment it deserved. David shuffled across and give it hold heave to clear the square leg boundary

23:10 (IST)3 MAY 2024

32 required off 12 now. KKR would be badly missing Harshit Rana here but they can't afford to think about that. Coetzee and Tim David look in good touch. They'll face Starc and Vaibhav -- not the best death bowlers you can have.

23:09 (IST)3 MAY 2024

End of over 18 (11 runs), Mumbai Indians 138/7

Gerald Coetzee 8(6)
Tim David 18(18)
Andre Russell 30/2

23:09 (IST)3 MAY 2024

17.6 Andre Russell to Gerald Coetzee

pitched up outside the off-stump. Coetzee swings and misses, dot ball

23:08 (IST)3 MAY 2024

17.5 Andre Russell to Gerald Coetzee

SIX! Coetzee gets hold of one! Trying to bang it in short and Coetzee was expecting it, latching onto the pull and depositing into the stands. Need more of that, do MI!

23:08 (IST)3 MAY 2024

17.4 Andre Russell to Tim Da

back of a length outside the off-stump. David cuts it through point and takes the single

23:07 (IST)3 MAY 2024

17.3 Andre Russell to Tim Da

overthrows! Needless from KKR. So sloppy! At the back of a length as David pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The throw to Salt stayed low and cost an extra run

23:07 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Russell was pleading with the umpire but has slowly gone back to his mark as the first replays have come up...

23:06 (IST)3 MAY 2024

17.2 Andre Russell to Tim Da

loud appeals! At the back of a length as it angles in. David shuffled a long way across to try the heave but missed out. He seemed to have shuffled across a long way. KKR have taken the review. Ball tracker confirms that this one's going down leg. Leg byes will count as MI bag a couple.

23:05 (IST)3 MAY 2024

17.1 Andre Russell to Tim Da

appeals! At the back of a length in the off-stump channel, thudding into David's thigh pad before rolling behind square. Dot balls pilling up now. 

23:05 (IST)3 MAY 2024

That's the best over Starc has bowled all season for KKR. It's when they have needed him the most! Meanwhile, check out the reactions on Twitter from the hero who stood up similarly with the bat:

23:04 (IST)3 MAY 2024

End of over 17 (3 runs), Mumbai Indians 127/7

Gerald Coetzee 2(4)
Tim David 15(14)
Mitchell Starc 26/1

23:04 (IST)3 MAY 2024

16.6 Mitchell Starc to Gerald Coetzee

back of a length slower one. That one gripped in the surface and did Coetzee with the lack of pace, no run

23:04 (IST)3 MAY 2024

16.5 Mitchell Starc to Gerald Coetzee

another half-volley outside off and Coetzee drills it straight to cover, dot ball

23:03 (IST)3 MAY 2024

16.4 Mitchell Starc to Tim Da

sticks to the back of a length. David drags his pull to deep mid-wicket for another single. Struggling with his timing here, the big Aussie

23:02 (IST)3 MAY 2024

16.3 Mitchell Starc to Tim Da

back of a length angled into David. Seemed to stay a bit low as he missed his pull and caught a blow on the thigh, no run

23:02 (IST)3 MAY 2024

16.2 Mitchell Starc to Gerald Coetzee

pitches up a half-volley wide of the off-stump. Coetzee drives it wide of long-off but they decide to settle for the single

23:01 (IST)3 MAY 2024

16.1 Mitchell Starc to Tim Da

back of a length in the off-stump channel. David dabs it behind point and takes the single

23:00 (IST)3 MAY 2024

And he'll have Starc [2-0-23-1] against him...

Massive responsibility on David now. He has been needlessly criticised a lot this season when he has been pretty decent. This is the game to put criticism to the rest. To do it like Pollard.

22:59 (IST)3 MAY 2024

End of over 16 (4 runs), Mumbai Indians 123/7

Tim David 12(11)
Gerald Coetzee 1(1)
Andre Russell 20/2

22:59 (IST)3 MAY 2024

15.6 Andre Russell to Tim Da

pitches it up outside the off-stump. David drills it to long-off for a single

22:59 (IST)3 MAY 2024

15.5 Andre Russell to Tim David, leading edge! On the back of a length outside off

David gets a leading edge that pops up towards cover. The single was taken but an overthrow by the KKR captain's throw costs an extra

22:58 (IST)3 MAY 2024

15.4 Andre Russell to Gerald Coetzee

pitches it up on the middle stump line. Coetzee nurdles it through mid-wicket for a single

22:55 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Gerald Coetzee, RHB, comes out

WOW! What a moment this is. Russell magic. SKY is stunned that he has missed out on a full-toss. Wankhede is stunned. Excellent catch from Salt! KKR back in it once again! Time out! It's time we can remember that Russell before the match spoke about how he was ready to take more responsibility with the ball which he wasn't getting because of the number of options KKR had. This is him standing up!

22:54 (IST)3 MAY 2024

15.3 Andre Russell to Suryakumar Yada

SALT HOLDS ON! Is that the game for MI? It was a full toss as SKY moved inside the line and tried to heave it behind square. That's his go-to shot usually but this time he's only got more height than distance on it. Salt had to cover plenty of ground to get there and made sure his call was loud and clear as he pouched it in his gloves. Massive moment in the game.

Suryakumar Yadav c Phil Salt b Andre Russell 56 (35b, 6x4, 2x6)

22:54 (IST)3 MAY 2024

15.2 Andre Russell to Suryakumar Yada

into the block hole at the off-stump line. Suryakumar squeezes it out into the off-side, no run

22:53 (IST)3 MAY 2024

15.1 Andre Russell to Tim Da

back of a length with the off-cutter. David nudges it to wide long-on for a single

22:52 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Andre Russell [2-0-17-1] comes back

An excellent spell from Chakaravarthy comes to an end. The last over was a bit too expensive for his liking but now it's on KKR's pacers to step up.

22:52 (IST)3 MAY 2024

End of over 15 (9 runs), Mumbai Indians 119/6

Suryakumar Yadav 56(33)
Tim David 9(8)
Varun Chakravarthy 22/2

22:52 (IST)3 MAY 2024

14.6 Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yada

tossed up on the good length outside off. Suryakumar leans forward to defend it towards point, no run

22:51 (IST)3 MAY 2024

Last ball of Varun's spell...

22:51 (IST)3 MAY 2024

14.5 Varun Chakaravarthy to Suryakumar Yada

keeps it into the surface outside off. Suryakumar punches it through the covers for a tap and return
