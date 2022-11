LIVE By : Sportskeeda Desk



It's New Zealand taking on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the SCG. This fixture turned out to be quite unexpected before Pakistan miraculously entered the knockout stage. Talking about the knock-outs, although New Zealand has the momentum in this tournament, Pakistan has the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head. Who will conquer in this mighty battle?