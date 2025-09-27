WWE NXT No Mercy Live Results: WEAPONIZED STEEL CAGE MATCH! CM Punk's friend challenging for world title; Will TNA invade?!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT No Mercy on Peacock and Netflix! Tonight's show is a massive Premium Live Event with six scheduled matches. This includes CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' good friend Ricky Saints challenging for the NXT Championship, a Weaponized Steel Cage Match, and the looming question as to whether TNA wrestlers will invade again. Plus, after Josh Briggs attacked Je'Von Evans at SmackDown, will WWE pay it off and have Evans get his revenge? The following is scheduled for tonight's big PLE: - Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. - Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. - Je'Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs. - Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid for the WWE Speed Women's Championship. - Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT North American Championship. - Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. - And more! Be sure to join us for the show starting at 7 PM EST as we break down all of the action! This is the final major Premium Live Event of September so WWE will likely want to end the month on a high note!
