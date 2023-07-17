Create
WWE RAW Live Results (July 17, 2023): New champions crowned on RAW!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 18, 2023 06:40 IST

Find out what happened on RAW right here.

Sonya Deville continues to assault Raquel Rodriguez's injured knee off the apron. Chelsea Green takes advantage and tries to pin Liv Morgan, but she kicks out.

The champion attempts to pin Deville, but then Chelsea Green hits Liv Morgan with her signature move before pinning her for the win.

Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. 

Liv Morgan breaks up the submission move and officially tags herself in the match. She hits Chelsea Green with the oblivion and sets her up for the pin, but Deville knees her in the face. 

Liv Morgan tags in Raquel Rodriguez who throws Sonya Deville face first into the turnbuckle. She powerslams her opponent before kicking Chelsea Green off the apron. She attempts to bulldoze into Deville in the corner but she moves out, resulting in the champion hitting her shoulder on the turnbuckle. Deville sets Rodriguez in a submission move focusing on the injured ankle. 

Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (C) for the Women's Tag Team Championship:

Sonya Deville flattens Liv Morgan with a vicious kick. Green is tagged in, and the duo suplexes Morgan. Chelsea Green attempts a pin, but Liv Morgan kicks out. She tags in Sonya Deville, who launches a series of vicious punches at the champion. 

Kevin Owens throws a tantrum and accepts The Judgment Day's challenge for the tag team titles in the main event on RAW. 

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupt the faction. Zayn mocks Dominik Mysterio, claiming that fans wanted to see someone shut his mouth. Damian Priest responds that they've been focusing on individual titles before eyeing the tag team titles. 

He adds that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should put their titles on the line in their tag team match against Priest and Mysterio. 

Judgment Day makes its way to the ring. Rhea Ripley claims she is unbeatable and the most dominant woman in the industry. She addresses Dominik Mysterio's title match against Wes Lee on NXT as fans boo him. Damian Priest takes over, highlighting that he is the Mr. Money in the Bank. Finn Balor adds that his issues with Seth Rollins would never conclude until he is World Heavyweight Champion. 

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are interviewed backstage about their upcoming title match. The duo claims they are not scared of anyone but are interrupted by Rhea Ripley. She brawls with Raquel Rodriguez as the latter seemingly nurses her left knee. 

Gunther sends Drew McIntyre a bold message after the match, citing that he needs to watch his back. He added that The Scottish Warrior was no match for the Intercontinental Champion. 

Riddle hits the floating bro, but Gunther has his knees up. He hits him with a powerbomb and then pins him.

Gunther def. Matt Riddle. 

Back from the commercial, Matt Riddle hits Gunther with chops, followed by an overhead kick. The two exchange chops before Riddle hits him with the exploder. The Ring General viciously hits his opponent with a German Suplex. 

The two men go back and forth, and their brawl spews outside the ring. Gunther suplexes Matt Riddle on the mat outside. 

Matt Riddle vs. Gunther:

Gunther and Matt Riddle attempt to set each other up in headlocks. The Ring General sets his opponent in the corner and hits him with a series of chops to the chest. Riddle fights back, but Gunther overpowers him with a sleeper hold. 

Brock Lesnar viciously attacks Cody Rhodes with a chair. He F5's him in front of his mother. He then puts the Kimura arm lock on Rhodes before flinging him into the ring and setting him up in the Kimura Lock again. Before exiting the ring, Brock Lesnar accepts Cody Rhodes' challenge for SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes acknowledges his mother, who's seated at the ringside. As he makes his exit, he hugs his mother and family members. Brock Lesnar plays mind games as his music hits, but no one arrives in the arena.

Cody Rhodes kicks off RAW by addressing 'the shadow' Brock Lesnar, who's looming over his head for quite a while. He calls out The Beast to accept his SummerSlam challenge. The American Nightmare claims he will be waiting for Brock Lesnar to confront him whenever he decides to make an appearance in the ring. 
