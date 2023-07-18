WWE officially makes change to 34-year-old star's name on RAW

WWE sometimes makes decisions that may seem baffling to fans. The company has recently done so, altering several superstars' names by adding nicknames in front of them.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW saw WWE make a change to Bronson Reed's official in-ring name. The colossal star is now being referred to as 'Big' Bronson Reed, as seen in the graphic for his match with Shinsuke Nakamura on the show.

PW Chronicle



This has Vince’s fingerprints all over it.



#WWERaw Ain’t no way WWE are now billing Bronson Reed as “Big” Bronson Reed.This has Vince’s fingerprints all over it.

While it must be noted that RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin called Reed by his original name, the commentators pushed the 'Big' nickname during the match. This doesn't seem like a hard change like WWE did for 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, but it is a change regardless.

It might indicate a big push for Bronson Reed, as the company is making an effort to enhance his presentation in their way. He defeated Nakamura on RAW tonight, albeit by disqualification, after Tommaso Ciampa attacked him.

Reed is set to feud with Ciampa after costing him his feud-ending match against The Miz on last week's episode. Meanwhile, the former NXT Champion isn't short of enemies, as Shinsuke Nakamura kicked The Blackheart for costing him the match. This is the perfect time for Johnny Gargano to return and reunite with him.

