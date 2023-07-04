WWE officially makes change to Dominik Mysterio's name on RAW

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is a big one for Dominik Mysterio, as he takes on Seth Rollins in the main event. It will be The Judgment Day member's first match against The Visionary since his WWE debut feud in 2020. WWE also confirmed a name change for the former tag team champion.

It was set up in the second segment of RAW, with Rhea Ripley challenging Rollins on Mysterio's behalf after the two of them and Damian Priest interrupted him. The World Heavyweight Champion then accepted the match and called the second-generation superstar "Dirty Dom."

As it turns out, WWE has made that his official in-ring name. Per the graphic for his match against Seth Rollins tonight, he is now 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio. This seems like a permanent change, much like The Visionary being called Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

It remains to be seen if fans will come on board for this name change and whether WWE will stick to it for the long run. This proves the company is working hard to enhance Dominik Mysterio's heel persona at every opportunity with the updated presentation.

Dom Dom's main event against Seth Rollins tonight could lead to an appearance by Finn Balor, who was absent from The Visionary's segment with The Judgment Day. He could receive a World Heavyweight Title rematch after Damian Priest's distraction cost him at Money in the Bank.

