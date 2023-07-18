Cody Rhodes' mother: 4 things you didn't know about Michelle Rubio

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle Rubio, was in the front row to watch her son at work. Rubio's appearance on the red brand was indeed an emotional moment for her. While watching Lesnar beat Rhodes did not sit well with her, Cody's promo before that ought to have made her emotional.

In his promo, The American Nightmare acknowledged his mother and thanked her for everything she did. From his words, one could guess that Rubio indeed has a huge role in the success of Cody Rhodes. Watching Rhodes appreciate his mother was heartwarming.

In this article, we will look at four things about Michelle Rubio that are not known to many.

#4. Michelle Rubio is of Cuban descent

The wife of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, Michelle Rubio came into the limelight after her marriage with the legendary wrestler. She is the second wife of Dusty Rhodes, and the two were a happy couple and were married for 37 years until Dusty sadly passed away in 2015.

Like Dusty Rhodes, Michelle Rubio was born in the United States of America. Reports also claim that she is of Cuban descent. Whatever it may be, by the looks of it, one can say that Rubio is a strong and independent woman who has been vital in the success of her husband and kids.

#3. She almost fought with a WWE Superstar backstage

The 2023 Royal Rumble was one of the greatest moments in the career of Cody Rhodes. While the night ended in celebration for him and his family, it wasn't an easy victory. During the Royal Rumble match, Rhodes was forced to face Gunther, as the two were the last surviving men.

While many in the WWE Universe predicted a Cody Rhodes win, Gunther did not make it easy for him. According to Cody, his mother looked like she wanted to fight the Austrian star backstage after witnessing him inflict so much pain on her son. Luckily, everyone kept their cool.

#2. She was Dusty Rhodes' best friend

The contributions Dusty Rhodes made to wrestling are second to none. From competing in the ring, booking matches, and mentoring wrestlers toward the end of his career, The American Dream seemed to do it all. Overall, if his career had to be summed up, one could say he was a very successful man.

However, as they say, behind every successful man, there stands a woman. Such is the case with Michelle Rubio. In his autobiography, the late Dusty Rhodes heavily credited his wife and even wrote that she was his best friend. Dusty also mentioned how she would travel with him everywhere initially.

#1. She helped stitch Cody up after AEW Full Gear

Not only did Rubio contribute towards the success of her husband's career, but she also did the same for her children. Rubio's contribution to the career of Cody Rhodes could be seen at AEW Full Gear 2019. During the event, a dive from Rhodes left the superstar lacerated.

Teil Rhodes @TeilMargaret Joking aside our Mom is the toughest lady around. She never liked any attention on herself. The best.

While the ringside doctor took care of things initially, Cody needed help backstage. And one of the first people to help him through it was his mother Michelle Rubio. In a post on Twitter, Rhodes' sister shared an image of Rubio helping Cody backstage and even called her one of the toughest women around.

