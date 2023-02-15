Cody Rhodes' mom wanted to fight 35-year-old WWE star backstage after the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his mother's reaction to his battle with Gunther at the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match.

After several months of absence due to injury, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action last month to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. At the end of the bout, he and Gunther, the last two remaining superstars, had a fierce battle before Rhodes eliminated the leader of Imperium and won the Royal Rumble.

In an interview with My Mom's Basement, Rhodes opened up about his mother's reaction during his fight with Gunther at the Royal Rumble.

"My Mom, I was watching her face. [During the match, did you see her?] I saw her, and she just was [shocked] because she looked at him when he was backstage and she looked at him when he was backstage too, like she wanted to fight him. Because every chop [he put that peck to work] God," he said. [40:10 - 40:27]

Who will Cody Rhodes face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes will now face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, his opponent is still unknown as the current champion, Roman Reigns will defend his title against Sami Zayn next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, Rhodes disclosed that he does not have a preference regarding who he would face at WrestleMania.

"The odds are I'd say you don't want to bet against Roman Reigns but there are a lot of odds in the favor of Sami Zayn. I have no, I've been wondering this on the media day today. People ask me who would you rather. I don't have a who would you rather. I don't. I punched my ticket and I can't apologize for that. That's what I say to any of people who are I guess maybe pro-Sami than pro-Cody. But I like it all. And if I get there and it is Roman and I'm able to get past the mountain, then Sami's gonna be one of the first guys I have to look at in general. But I'm just happy the options are there. There were no options," Rhodes explained.

