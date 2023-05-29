Create
WWE RAW Live Results (May 29, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 30, 2023 06:51 IST

Find out what happened on WWE RAW!

Ludwig Kaiser attempts a roll up but Gable kicks out. Vinci hits him with the spinebuster, before the two Imperium members attack Chad Gable. Vinci then pins Gable for the win. Imperium def. The Alpha Academy.

Valhalla appears ringside and goes after Maxxine Dupri. She kicks her and boasts about it to Gable before running away from the arena. Meanwhile in the ring, Gable puts on an impressive match as Kaiser tags in Giovanni Vince. Otis is tagged in, slamming Vinci and Kaiser before going in for the worm. 

The Alpha Academy vs. Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Chad Gable start off the match. The Imperium member pushes Gable into the corner as gets the upper hand and throws him across the ring. He hits him with the sunset flip before yelling 'thank you' and fist bumping Maxxine Dupri outside the ring. 

KO throws a fit calling out Imperium's presence and absent contributions to RAW. Sami Zayn calms him down as the trio mock their match the previous week. The tag team champions set the crowds chanting 'Baldy' for Vinci given how Kaiser and Gunther do the most in the group while he does not even talk. The Alpha Academy make an appearance while Chad Gable claims he is set to lay out a punishment for Imperium. 

Sami Zayn addresses their win over The Bloodline at Night of Champions. He adds it was the worst night of Roman Reigns' life, and he deserved all he got. 

The duo is interrupted by Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser claims Gunther's performance and continuation of his impressive reign were dominant over KO and Zayn's. 

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn arrive at RAW. KO is spotted wearing a 'We The Ones' t-shirt while holding up the titles gleefully. 

Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. local competitors:

Indus Sher makes a dominating entrance accompanied by Jinder Mahal. They annihilate their opponents in turns. Sanga lifts his opponent as Mahaan gets up to the top rope and squashes him, followed by a pin. The match is over in a matter of minutes.

Veer Mahaan and Sanga def. local competitors

Stark claims she could have taken the long, difficult road to success but instead chooses to take the smart route headed by Stratus. They discuss the bruise Stratus suffered on her face. The Man disrupts them, stating since they are both in their wrestling gear from Night of Champions, they should have a rematch. 

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus pounce on her and attack the former champion. Stark hits her with the Z-360 before taking off her t-shirt with the words 'Thank You Trish' and mocking Lynch with it. 

Trish Stratus taunts the crowd, citing she does not care about what they think. She tells Becky Lynch to crawl back into a hole after the disappointing loss. 

The Hall of Famer calls Zoey Stark a true WWE Superstar for assisting her at Night of Champions. 

Ricochet hits The Miz, goes to the top rope and hits him with the shooting star press followed by a pin.

Ricochet def. The Miz.

Back from the commercial, The Miz is still in control of the match. His frustrations enable Ricochet to get up to his feet and hit him with superkicks. He hits his head on the turnbuckle. The A-Lister counters and does the same to his opponent. The former champion sets Ricochet for the skull-crushing finale and expects to pin him, but the athletic star kicks out. 

The Miz vs. Ricochet

The Miz commences the match with powerful hits, but Ricochet counters and flings him outside the ring. As they roll back in, The A-Lister hits his opponent with a hurricanrana, He taunts the former Intercontinental Champion, bouncing him off the announcer's table, pulling him back in the ring, and attempting a pin. 

During their confrontation, the members of the faction teased challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Ripley further solidified their statements, claiming Dominik Mysterio could go up against him and probably defeat him. 

A tag team challenge is laid out - AJ Styles and Seth Rollins against any two members of The Judgment Day in the main event of RAW. 

AJ Styles interrupts him claiming that he did not deserve the title but earned the opportunity. Rollins replies that he earned it and extends a handshake before The Judgment Day walks out. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest taunt the World Heavyweight Champion that they run Monday Night RAW and either member could defeat The Visionary. 

The Visionary claims that RAW finally has a champion who will be more active - ready for a fight and defend his title. 

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins kicks off RAW to address fans for the first time as the new World Heavyweight Champion. He makes his way through the crowd just like he did when he was a part of The Shield. 
