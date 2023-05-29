WWE RAW Live Results (May 29, 2023)

Find out what happened on WWE RAW!
A wild Valhalla appears! #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/umrJn6eDTO— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023
Baldy chants for Vinci. 💀#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/3iAZAwzhLa— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023
Longest SHOOOOSH ever! 🤫#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/gc0bgatue5— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023
KO took their belts & also their gear. 😭#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/V7YDkiZ58O— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023
Easy W for Indus Sher. #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/2vdWkAgnlP— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023
It's mercy, compassion and forgiveness that @trishstratuscom & @ZoeyStarkWWE lack. Not rationality!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hlE8KZQUlJ— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023
The numbers game catches up to Becky. 😓#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/o1DFLD4JDo— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023
They done messed up. 😤#WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/3riA6XOMLl— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) May 30, 2023