Former Champion's almost two-year streak comes to an end on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed took on Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's WWE RAW in a Money in the Bank qualifying match but came up short.

The end of the match is questionable since WWE could have allowed Reed to be counted out when the referee got to nine before he rolled back in. Reed had quite the streak on RAW since his return to the company back in January, where he had only been pinned in the Elimination Chamber match.

Shinsuke Nakamura's third Kinshasa of the match allowed him to pin Reed and end a streak that dates back to July 2021 in NXT, where Reed was pinned in a singles match against Adam Cole.

The former North American Champion could have been counted out, and Nakamura would have still qualified for the match, but instead, he had to lose his streak, which could be the key to making his feud with Nakamura personal.

It's likely that despite losing his qualifying match, Bronson Reed will still find a way to make his presence known in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

