Current Champion challenges Matt Riddle to cash in the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase

On the latest episode of RAW, current Intercontinental Champion Gunther asserted that he wants Matt Riddle to win the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank contract and cash it on him in the O2 Arena in London, UK.

At Saudi Arabia's Night of Champions, Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali. Even though the crowd cheered for Ali, the Champion's physical might was too much for Mustafa.

The Ring General defeated Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Edge, and others during his Intercontinental Championship reign.

Since the Money in the Bank build-up has kicked in, and new rivalries laid some groundwork, Matt Riddle was confronted by Gunther on tonight's red brand.

The Original Bro noted his future goals in WWE in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, but the 35-year-old star interrupted him. The Imperium leader called out Riddle and said the latter should win the Money in the Bank briefcase only to cash in on the Intercontinental Champion.

"I really want you to win the MITB Ladder Match and cash it in on me," Gunther said.

As of now, the former United States Champion is slated to be in a MITB qualifying match, but his opponent has yet to be revealed. Only time will tell if The Original Bro will climb the top of the ladder to win Money in the Bank.

