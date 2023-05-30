Seth Rollins tweets a message after WWE confirms a huge main event against The Judgment Day

After kicking off this week's Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins tweeted out a short message. This was his first episode of RAW as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins started the show with a huge ovation from the WWE Universe. Fans in the arena chanted, "You deserve it" after The Visionary became the World Heavyweight Champion. Shortly after, he was joined by AJ Styles before they were interrupted by The Judgment Day.

Shortly after the segment, Rollins took to Twitter to post a close-up of his newly won title and tweeted out a message, marking the start of a new era on the red brand.

"Kicking off #RAW tonight. A new era begins," wrote Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet:

As of this writing, Seth Rollins is scheduled to team up with the man he defeated to win the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions. They will face two members of The Judgment Day. It is yet to be confirmed which two superstars will represent the faction later on RAW.

The faction consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley made a bold claim on RAW after interrupting Styles and Rollins. The faction said that they run WWE, especially now that The Bloodline has finally crumbled.

