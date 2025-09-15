Create
  • WWE RAW Live Results (September 15, 2025): JOHN CENA RETURNS TO RAW! AJ Lee and CM Punk set for MAJOR segment; Judgment Day star in action; NEW champion

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix! Tonight's show starts early, beginning at 7 PM EST, so be sure to join us for what is sure to be a huge show. This is the last stop ahead of Wrestlepalooza and will feature John Cena, double champion Dominik Mysterio, AJ Lee, CM Punk, and more.

The following has been promoted for tonight's show: 

- John Cena returns to RAW!
- AJ Lee and CM Punk have a face-to-face meeting with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez. 
- El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee.
- Kofi Kingston vs. Penta.
- And more!

Once again, the show starts early at 7 PM EST so be sure to join us as we break down all of the action on a thrilling Monday Night RAW!
