WWE SmackDown Live Results (December 1, 2023): Major title tournament; huge change in WWE coming

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedDec 02, 2023 07:51 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown right here.

07:51 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Owens hits the cannonball in the corner and climbs to the top, hitting a huge Swanton! Logan Paul keeps taking shots on commentary. When Grayson attempts to punt Kevin's hand in the corner, Owens moves out of the way. He then rolls up Waller for a quick pin!

Kevin Owens defeats Grayson Waller via pinfall

Owens quickly leaves with three enemies ringside. Meanwhile, WWE commentary then promotes CM Punk's big return. A video package then airs highlighting it.

07:47 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Back from break, Owens hits a huge Frog Splash on Waller, but ends up having his arm targeted further. Michael Cole claims Kevin Owens' hand may be broken.

Owens fights back with a DDT, but he is still struggling with a bad hand and several distractions. 

07:43 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Behind the referee's back, Austin Theory kicks Owens' hand when it was on the steps. He then tells Waller to target it and Grayson slams Kevin's bad hand against the ringpost as we go to break. 

07:42 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Waller starts fighting back, hitting a big elbow drop. Meanwhile, Logan talks some of the stars in the United States Championship Tournament. He also plugs his podcast with Randy Orton.

Owens begins a comeback, hitting a suplex and several big chops along with a blatant eyepoke. He goes for a corner attack and Waller again rolls out of the ring. Grayson meets Kevin ringside and smashes him in the mouth. Grayson then slams Owens against the table. He teases a dive but goes for a clothesline and Kevin ducks only to hit Waller with one of his own. 

From there, Kevin hit a big frog splash on Waller from the apron to the floor as the crowd chants "KO!"

07:40 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Back from break, and Logan Paul is on commentary for this one. The bell rings, and Waller immediately runs from Owens, but Kevin charges and attacks him outside the ring. Kevin has Austin Theory and Logan Paul to worry about ringside.

On commentary, Logan calls Kevin the "Humpty Dumpty" of WWE and insults him. He then brings up Owens hitting a Stunner on him on Logan's first night.

In the ring, Owens hits a big running senton on Waller, followed by a clothesline in the corner.

07:35 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Austin Theory begins to talk but gets knocked out of the ring by Kevin. Owens vs. Waller is next after the break!

Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

This should be fun.

07:34 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Kevin Owens says Logan Paul is very clever. KO then says WWE is his world. As things heat up, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory interrupt. Owens looks furious as three of the most annoying stars in wrestling are now in the same segment with him. Hilarious. 

Grayson Waller says Owens is just a troll and points out how much Waller, Theory, and Paul have in common. Could a new stable be teased?

07:32 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Loud KO chants. Owens says Logan in his ring is a nightmare. Kevin says he first saw Logan 10 years ago on Vine, and it took him six seconds to realize he's unbearable. He then calls Logan's energy drink "c**p" and "junk."

Owens then says Logan's days as US Champion are numbered. Paul says if they fight, six seconds is five longer than he needs to "KO" him.

07:30 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and an unknown NXT star will be in a tournament to determine Logan's next challenger!

Kevin Owens' music then interrupts! The Prizefighter is here, and he doesn't look happy.

07:29 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Logan Paul takes the microphone and says to every friend who stabbed him in the back and to every hater who prayed on his downfall, he has a question. "WHERE ARE YOU NOW?!"

He says the more people hope he fails, the harder he works. The harder he works, the more he wins. The crowd begins giving him the "what" treatment. Logan then calls out the "jealous" WWE stars because he's the fastest-rising superstar in WWE history. He says they want the title because it has been on his "junk," just like they have since he arrived. 

07:26 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Back from break and commentary promotes the big Germany event next year.

We then see Nick Aldis backstage. RAW GM Adam Pearce shows up, and they both discuss their intention to sign Randy Orton TONIGHT!

Logan Paul's music then hits.

07:22 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Logan Paul was shown backstage with Nick Aldis. He'll be on next! We then go to a commercial break.

07:21 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Wilde begins fighting back, and Corey Graves praises him, saying how talented he is. Wilde hits a big dropkick to Santos's knee and then a big knee. The crowd gets behind him as he hits a rolling DDT for the nearfall! Santos then gets the upper hand and hits The Phantom Driver for the win.

Santos Escobar defeats Joaquin Wilde via pinfall.

Escobar attacks Wilde post-match, but Dragon Lee shows up to save the day! He runs Santos off, but Escobar snuck back in for an ambush. It backfired, though! Dragon Lee hits a rana and a big strike as the crowd chants his name. He then hits a massive corner dropkick!

07:18 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Back from break, Wilde hits a few big dropkicks on Santos. He hits a few other strikes and an elbow drop before Santos rolls out of the ring. Wilde then dives onto The Emperor of Lucha Libre. Wilde then hits another dive, this time a springboard swanton to the floor!

He gets the nearfall, but Santos is yet to recover. Joaquin climbs to the top, but Santos stomps Wilde repeatedly. The LWO member then gets slammed into the buckle and put into a tree of woe before being hit with a brutal dropkick. 

07:13 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Santos Escobar vs. Joaquin Wilde

This one will start after the break. It isn't clear if Cruz is actually injured or if they are just using Santos' attack a few weeks ago to keep him away from this match.

07:12 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Given how long Tyler Bate has been in development, a call-up could happen soon. Butch may be making it happen, but that's just speculation.

Next, we get a recap video of Santos Escobar's recent actions. His turn on Rey, his attack on everybody, and his win at Survivor Series: WarGames. 

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is shown talking to Santos Escobar. Santos will have a match with Joaquin Wilde next. He intends to hurt Wilde for choosing Rey and Carlito over him. He also implies Cruz Del Toro is injured. 

07:08 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Back from break, WWE promotes its Big 12 merchandise deal. They then show Butch backstage in pain. Kayla Braxton interrupts and asks about Ridge walking out. Butch says he doesn't know, but it isn't about The Brutes. He's here to fight. Pretty Deadly then interrupts and makes fun of him. Butch attacks both men! They double-team the exhausted Butch and slam him into production equipment and mock him for being alone.

Could they be teasing Tyler Bate into joining him? That may be wishful thinking.

07:02 (IST)2 DEC 2023

The commentary team emphasizes that Butch seemingly has no friends while Lashley has the Profits—no word on B-Fab.

We go to a video package from WarGames. Then, Paul Heyman walks into Nick Aldis's office. Nick reveals he intends to sign Orton to a contract tonight! Wow!

Heyman rants about Orton and Aldis reveals his intention to sign him, even if it upsets The Bloodline. Heyman made it seem like he was going to call Roman about it! That was intense.

06:57 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Butch hits a double stomp to Lashley's arm to try to cut off his power game, then stomps on his arm again. Butch then hits a variation of Dragon Lee's finish, more similar to how Ultimo Dragon used to do it for a two. Lashley then gets up and powers Butch down with a slam for a two-count!

Lashley picks Butch up, and Butch slaps him only to get a brutal clothesline for his credit. Butch counters with a kick but gets leveled with the Spear, and it is over.

Bobby Lashley defeats Butch via pinfall.

06:55 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Back from break, Bobby is in firm control. He hovers Butch in the air and then shortly after hits an insane spinebuster. Lashley then tosses Butch to the floor. From there, he slams Butch into the ring post.

In the ring, Lashley goes for the spear but hits the ring post instead. Butch starts firing up with big kicks!

06:51 (IST)2 DEC 2023

The crowd is loving Bobby. Lashley taunts Butch on the mic but gets slapped for it. Butch immediately goes after Lashley hitting several big strikes, but Lashley has too much power and tosses him aside. 

Lashley then hits a big clothesline in the corner as "Let's Go Bobby" chants echo throughout the arena. Lashley and The Street Profits might be too popular to be heels.

Butch starts fighting back and knocks Bobby out of the ring. He hits a big moonsault off the top to the floor, and we go to break!

06:48 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Bobby Lashley comes out next with The Street Profits by his side for the match. The Profits are rocking suits.

A video package then airs, showing Ridge walking out on Butch last week and Bobby Lashley interrupting a Butch interview on The SmackDown LowDown that led to tonight's match. Butch also noted that he hadn't heard from Sheamus in months.

06:46 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Ridge Holland being missing is very interesting. The Brawling Brutes seems to be falling apart.

Back from break, it's revealed Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair will happen tonight. This will be Kairi's first singles match on SmackDown in over three years.

Backstage, Bayley is seen, and she says nobody told her they were going out. Dakota asks Bayley if she'll be there for Kairi tonight, and Bayley agrees.

06:41 (IST)2 DEC 2023

The Brawling Brutes' music hits next, and Butch is on his way out. Notably, Ridge Holland isn't with him after Ridge walked out last week.

Butch vs. Bobby Lashley

This one will start after the break.

06:40 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Asuka and Kairi Sane get sent packing before Belair hits a Spinebuster on IYO. The commentary then mentions Bayley not being with Damage CTRL, but she should be at the building.

From there, commentary promises a look back at CM Punk's return later tonight. It looks to just be a video package.

06:39 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Dakota says Brooklyn smells. She says IYO claims Bianca is in way over her head. Damage CTRL minus Bayley circles Bianca, but Charlotte Flair's music hits. She and Shotzi come out together, keeping the pair united. Both Charlotte and Shotzi say they want Damage CTRL, too, and this leads to a brawl between all six women sans Dakota Kai, who isn't medically cleared.

06:37 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Commentary may have teased Randy Orton could be signing with SmackDown, which is interesting.

Bianca Belair calls Brooklyn the greatest city in the world. She thanks her WarGames teammates before saying she's not done with Damage CTRL until she gets her title back. Damage CTRL then interrupts without Bayley.

06:33 (IST)2 DEC 2023

SmackDown begins with Kevin Patrick welcoming fans to the show on commentary. He and Corey Graves promote Randy Orton's appearance while confirming that he's a free agent.

Bianca Belair kicks things off! WWE transitions to a video highlighting the Women's WarGames Match from this past Saturday as she comes to the ring.

06:28 (IST)2 DEC 2023

Hey everyone, welcome to tonight's coverage of SmackDown on FOX on Sportskeeda.

This show will deal with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. The following is being promoted for tonight:

- Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens.
- Randy Orton's SmackDown return.
- Bobby Lashley vs. Butch.
- Damage CTRL will appear. 
