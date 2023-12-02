WWE SmackDown Live Results (December 1, 2023): Major title tournament; huge change in WWE coming

Owens hits the cannonball in the corner and climbs to the top, hitting a huge Swanton! Logan Paul keeps taking shots on commentary. When Grayson attempts to punt Kevin's hand in the corner, Owens moves out of the way. He then rolls up Waller for a quick pin! Kevin Owens defeats Grayson Waller via pinfall Owens quickly leaves with three enemies ringside. Meanwhile, WWE commentary then promotes CM Punk's big return. A video package then airs highlighting it.
