The Bloodline is issued major challenge on SmackDown; Paul Heyman furious

The Bloodline has been issued a major challenge on SmackDown, which has left Paul Heyman furious.

Over a year ago, Randy Orton suffered a severe injury at the hands of the Bloodline. It took him out of action for several months, jeopardizing his career and life.

After several months on the shelf, Randy Orton finally made his triumphant return to the ring at Survivor Series to help out Cody Rhodes' team in the Men's WarGames match. However, he hasn't forgotten what the Bloodline did to him several months ago.

This Monday on RAW, Randy Orton vowed to avenge what happened to him, stating he would take out everyone in the Bloodline. Tonight, Orton was set to appear on SmackDown, upsetting Paul Heyman.

The Wise Man approached Nick Aldis in his office. The SmackDown General Manager revealed his plan to sign Orton to the blue brand, which did not sit well with Heyman. The latter asked him if he had informed Roman Reigns about his plans.

Aldis reminded Heyman that according to a memo, all communication to Reigns should go through Heymand. He believes this is the official communication.

Aldis then said he would offer up the entire Bloodline if it gets Randy to sign with SmackDown. He then asked Paul Heyman, "What are you going to do about it?" Heyman then left the office.

It will be interesting to see if Orton signs with SmackDown to get his hands on Roman Reigns.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

