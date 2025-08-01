Create
  WWE SmackDown Live Results: John Cena turns babyface hours before WWE SummerSlam
WWE SmackDown Live Results: John Cena turns babyface hours before WWE SummerSlam

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 02, 2025 00:19 GMT

WWE SmackDown

00:19 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

00:17 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

Cody now asks for two beers and welcomes John Cena back. Cody and Cena now share a beer! Cena is getting a standing ovation from the fans!

00:15 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

Cena says that Cody has forced him to confront his demons, and on Sunday, he will be ready for John Cena, and this time, he will be the only platinum rapper to show up and whoop Cody. Cody Rhodes just smiles; this is the Cena he wanted to face.

00:14 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

00:13 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

Cena says the real reason he wants to leave with the title is so that the fans don't forget him. He says the fans tried to tell him, and he didn't listen. So, Cody, like a good friend, forced him to face it.

00:11 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

Cena says he told Cody that he was too busy to wrestle at SummerSlam, only for Cody Rhodes to attack him and forge his signature to put him in one of the most dangerous matches in WWE - a steel cage match. Cena thanks Cody for what he did. 

Cena now seemingly slams The Rock for going along with his plan, saying that his actions caused people to leave him alone to pretend to be something he's not.

00:09 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

After Cena's intro is done by the announcer, Cody's music hits and he cuts Cena off.

00:04 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

00:04 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

SmackDown kicks off with John Cena. The Last Real Champion makes his way down to the ring.

00:02 (GMT)2 AUG 2025

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE SmackDown as we watch the final show before SummerSlam 2025!

23:50 (GMT)1 AUG 2025

23:50 (GMT)1 AUG 2025

23:50 (GMT)1 AUG 2025

