Roman Reigns and Jey Uso officially handed tag team name ahead of SummerSlam

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 01, 2025 21:19 GMT
This confirms they're a team (image via WWE)

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will put their issues aside tomorrow night to team together and take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The duo got a taste of what awaits them when they were brushed aside on WWE RAW, and Reigns even had his shoes stolen.

Ahead of SummerSlam, the two OG Bloodline members have been given their own name as a team, since WWE has unveiled new merchandise with "YeeTC" on it. The shirt is the design of Reigns' old YTC shirts, which has incorporated Uso's "Yeet" catchphrase.

It could be the start of an interesting story for the two men, and since there is now merchandise, it's likely that it may be a team that works together for several weeks or months.

The shirts are now available on WWEShop and will be available at the SummerSlam store, which is in Newark, New Jersey.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have a storied history in WWE

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were the two men who began the storyline for Reigns to become The Tribal Chief, and it seems that they are the two men who are left now that the Bloodline story has come to an end.

While Reigns and Uso are not expected to headline SummerSlam on Saturday, they are still expected to be part of a standout match. It has already been confirmed that CM Punk and Gunther will main-event the show for the World Heavyweight Championship.

There is a belief that this could be because Seth Rollins was planned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to end Night One of the show, but given his injury, it is unclear what the plan could be. The fact that the match has still been chosen to headline has led fans to believe that a cash-in could still happen.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
