WWE subtly confirmed the future of The Rock after John Cena's promo on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

WWE may have very well confirmed the future of The Rock on the episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, especially based on what WWE Champion John Cena said about everything. This week, on the August 1st episode of SmackDown, John Cena just came out and turned face. That was it for his run as a villain, as he admitted to the error of his ways. Unsurprisingly, fans were more than happy to see him return to his beloved babyface role.But what was more interesting was how John Cena seemingly confirmed that WWE is preparing for life without The Rock. The way his promo was presented made it clear that he didn't want Travis Scott interfering like he did at WrestleMania, and he didn't agree with The Final Boss' vision.If so, this shouldn't come as too big a surprise. The Final Boss received immense criticism for not appearing at WrestleMania 41, and as a result, he has been quite silent about his involvement with WWE. To many fans, it seems to be a better option for The Rock to simply not be involved rather than being a part of crucial segments and then not following up on it. In that regard, the segment on SmackDown almost seemed like an apology to the fans for the last five months. However, Wade Barrett, who is what you could describe as a &quot;Cena hater&quot;, maintained his reservations about the face turn that we saw.