Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (October 17, 2025): Cody Rhodes appears, Bloodline member leaving?

WWE SmackDown Live Results (October 17, 2025): Cody Rhodes appears, Bloodline member leaving?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 17, 2025 15:11 GMT

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown!

topic-thumbnail

15:11 (GMT)17 OCT 2025

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is just hours away. As many as three matches/segments have been advertised for the show so far.
 
Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)
Cody Rhodes appears

Catch all the fallout from Crown Jewel on Sportskeeda Wrestling!

15:03 (GMT)17 OCT 2025

More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications