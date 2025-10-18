BREAKING: Top WWE Star Written Off TV With Serious Injury on SmackDown; Nick Aldis Rushes Medical To the Scene 

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:59 GMT
A top WWE star was written off TV after he was left with teeth broken and a serious injury. Nick Aldis rushed to the scene as well after the match was canceled.

Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre was the feud to follow, as the stars got involved following the failure of the Scottish Psychopath to win the title from Cody Rhodes. Since then, the two of them have been brawling for quite some time, but neither of them has gotten the advantage. Furious with what has been happening Nick Aldis booked them in a match to take their frustration out on each other, but then he added to it tonight by taking it a step further. He made the match a No. 1 Contenders' bout.

Unfortunately, it was never to be. Jacob Fatu was found unconscious backstage before the match could ever start. The former Bloodline member was hurt and could not move. As to who attacked him, it was uncertain. It appeared to be none other than Drew McIntyre, given the rivalry between the two stars, but it was not confirmed that he had done it. Fatu had shelves dropped on him and he was bleeding freely from his mouth. Nick Aldis asked him who had attacked the star, but he could not answer, only coughing up blood and teeth.

The star also looked surprised himself at what had happened when questioned.

Jacob Fatu reportedly was injured before WWE SmackDown match was confirmed by Nick Aldis

Jacob Fatu was dealing with an injury that is not related to wrestling. The star was hurt and the reports said that he was going to be dealing with the injury as a result.

Nick Aldis confirmed the match yesterday, but even before that reports had emerged that Fatu was hurt and was going to be gone from the show for a very long time. He is expected to miss the rest of the year as well as the Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen what's next, but the star was written off TV with the segment.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
