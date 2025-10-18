Nick Aldis Makes Blockbuster Announcement On WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis opened tonight on WWE SmackDown. The star had a huge announcement to make on the show regarding the top WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes may need eyes on the back of his head after Nick Aldis' announcementCody Rhodes is the WWE Champion, but now he may need to look out or both Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. The two stars were not happy with each other and have been in a feud for the last few weeks. They have made it clear that they will not be stopping until either star is derailed. Now, they are battling in a match on SmackDown tonight. However, Nick Aldis' announcement only added to this, as he made it clear that the match was going to be not a normal one. The winner of the match will challenge for Cody Rhodes' title on SmackDown. The two stars have a lot to prove on the show, and only one is going to be able to not only walk away from the bout, but also show that they are the ones challenging for the biggest title in WWE. Jacob Fatu may have an injury going into the match against Drew McIntyreWhile the bout is happening and is for the title thanks to Nick Aldis, it was recently reported that Jacob Fatu is carrying an injury that is not wrestling related. Drew McIntyre and Fatu may have a big feud, but it could end prematurely. Apparently, Fatu is carrying an unspecified injury that could keep him out of action for the rest of the year. Not only that, on top of that the star could end up missing the rest of the year as well, with him hurt. In fact, he could end up missing the Royal Rumble as well, where he was predicted to be a huge factor heading into the show. This match could be the best way to write Fatu off TV while the star recovers rom the injury.