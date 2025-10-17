Nick Aldis has addressed what is next for Jacob Fatu after the news broke about his injury. The star's WWE future appears to be in jeopardy, but the SmackDown General Manager has spoken what's immediately next for him. Jacob Fatu is reportedly injured, but Nick Aldis did not acknowledge itAs per a report that broke earlier today, Jacob Fatu is dealing with a non-wrestling related injury that has been quite difficult. The injury stated that he could miss action for the foreseeable future, mentioning not only the rest of the year, but the next year's Royal Rumble as well, where he was thought to be a huge factor, heading into the event. However, Nick Aldis has now spoken about what's next for him.WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis did not acknowledge the report at all, when dealing with the announcement about what's next for Jacob Fatu at this time ahead of SmackDown. He spoke about how he had been brawling with the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre, and that he would end up facing him in an official match as soon as tomorrow's show. This could be the perfect chance for WWE to write off Fatu for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen if that's what they do, and the match ends badly for the star. &quot;And finally, Northern Cali's own Jacob Fatu, one-on-one with the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre. These two have been at each others' throats. I'm sure if you saw SmackDown last week, you saw me trying my best to keep the peace between those two. It's clear they want at each other, I said let's do it. It's happening tomorrow live at 8/7C on USA and around the globe, on SmackDown.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNick Aldis also made an announcement about a big WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matchNot only will Fatu face McIntyre, but titles will be on the line on SmackDown, as Zaria and Sol Ruca will be getting their title match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The newly brought up team has been trying to get a title shot for a while, and now they will have the chance to do exactly that. &quot;Also, the Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line. Zaria and Sol Ruca have been knocking on the door, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are answering. That will take place tomorrow night.&quot;A lot could end up changing after SmackDown tomorrow night.