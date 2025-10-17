  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • BREAKING: Nick Aldis Makes Announcement On Jacob Fatu's Future After Report Of Serious Injury Forcing Him To Miss The Rest Of The Year

BREAKING: Nick Aldis Makes Announcement On Jacob Fatu's Future After Report Of Serious Injury Forcing Him To Miss The Rest Of The Year

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 17, 2025 00:37 GMT
An announcement has been made now (Credit: WWE.com)
An announcement has been made now (Credit: WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has addressed what is next for Jacob Fatu after the news broke about his injury. The star's WWE future appears to be in jeopardy, but the SmackDown General Manager has spoken what's immediately next for him.

Ad

Jacob Fatu is reportedly injured, but Nick Aldis did not acknowledge it

As per a report that broke earlier today, Jacob Fatu is dealing with a non-wrestling related injury that has been quite difficult. The injury stated that he could miss action for the foreseeable future, mentioning not only the rest of the year, but the next year's Royal Rumble as well, where he was thought to be a huge factor, heading into the event. However, Nick Aldis has now spoken about what's next for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis did not acknowledge the report at all, when dealing with the announcement about what's next for Jacob Fatu at this time ahead of SmackDown. He spoke about how he had been brawling with the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre, and that he would end up facing him in an official match as soon as tomorrow's show. This could be the perfect chance for WWE to write off Fatu for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen if that's what they do, and the match ends badly for the star.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"And finally, Northern Cali's own Jacob Fatu, one-on-one with the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre. These two have been at each others' throats. I'm sure if you saw SmackDown last week, you saw me trying my best to keep the peace between those two. It's clear they want at each other, I said let's do it. It's happening tomorrow live at 8/7C on USA and around the globe, on SmackDown."
Ad
Ad

Nick Aldis also made an announcement about a big WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Not only will Fatu face McIntyre, but titles will be on the line on SmackDown, as Zaria and Sol Ruca will be getting their title match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The newly brought up team has been trying to get a title shot for a while, and now they will have the chance to do exactly that.

Ad
"Also, the Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line. Zaria and Sol Ruca have been knocking on the door, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are answering. That will take place tomorrow night."

A lot could end up changing after SmackDown tomorrow night.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications