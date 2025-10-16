Jacob Fatu Injured: Unfortunate Prognosis Revealed - reports

By Phillipa Marie
This is not good (image via WWE)

Jacob Fatu attacked Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, and the two men have since entered a feud, but fans may not be able to see this story progress.

Bodyslam is reporting that Jacob Fatu is currently dealing with a non-wrestling-related injury that could keep him out of action until "well into 2026."

This means that Fatu could miss the remainder of the year as well as next year's Royal Rumble, where he could have been a major factor.

Fatu has seemingly lost his way after dropping the United States Championship and a feud with Drew McIntyre could have finally brought him back to the level he deserved, but now he will be out of action for a number of months.

No other details about his injury have been revealed, but it appears that it was an off-screen injury. WWE's injury woes are getting much worse with Seth Rollins currently making headlines since he has suffered an injury and could be forced to relinquish his World Championship.

What does this mean for Jacob Fatu's future on WWE SmackDown?

Interestingly, WWE has a number of options, since Drew McIntyre could circle back to his feud with Randy Orton that was cut short when Cody Rhodes made his return on SmackDown a few months ago.

Orton has missed three WWE Premium Live Events in a row and doesn't appear to have any creative storylines at the moment so this could be a blessing in disguise for him.

This is the worst possible timing for Fatu, since he could miss the beginning of 2026 which could also include next year's WrestleMania. Fatu has been a standout star since his WWE debut, and this is a massive blow for him ahead of the most exciting and unpredictable few months on the wrestling calendar.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
