Nick Aldis Officially Announces Cody Rhodes' Future After Loss At Crown Jewel

Nick Aldis has officially announced what's next for Cody Rhodes after he lost at WWE Crown Jewel. The star did not have the best luck at the show.Nick Aldis made an announcement about what's next for Cody RhodesThe SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, took to social media to announce the future of Cody Rhodes after he took a loss on Crown Jewel last weekend. He said that Rhodes was not used to taking losses, which had affected him. He went on to say that Rhodes would now address his future and the loss in that match on the coming episode of SmackDown.Aldis also mentioned that Rhodes would comment on the aftermath and attack on Seth Rollins that occurred on RAW recently.&quot;Good evening everyone, it's your SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. We are previewing tomorrow night's SmackDown, coming to you live from beautiful, San Jose, California. And it's unfamiliar territory for one Mr Cody Rhodes, because Cody, as great as he is, is not used to taking an L, and he took an L last weekend in South Australia against the great Seth Rollins in what was an epic match, an unbelievable match, but nonetheless, Cody came out on the wrong end of that, and he will be addressing that match. And I'm sure he'll have something to say about the ensuing aftermath we saw on Monday Night on RAW.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCody Rhodes' opponent, Seth Rollins, won at Crown Jewel, but at great costWhile Seth Rollins won the match at Crown Jewel, it came at a great cost to himself and his future. He suffered an injury to his shoulder after a bad landing from a coast-to-coast, and now may be having surgery. He may also be stripped of his title for not being able to wrestle.On top of that, the injury forced storyline changes on RAW, and he was betrayed by his faction, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacking him.