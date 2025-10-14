Seth Rollins May Be Forced To Relinquish World Heavyweight Championship - EXCLUSIVE

Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Champion reign appears to be coming to an unceremonious end. This comes after the star fell badly on his arm during his match at Crown Jewel.According to sources, if the injury proves to be very serious, the company will remove Seth Rollins' title. It is apparently a big topic of discussion among those at the back, but the news is not confirmed yet. They are waiting for the results of the tests to see what happens next, but those in the know say that the title may go off him soon, and he may be forced to relinquish.&quot;They are almost for sure taking the title off him. Plenty of people are talking about it. It's not confirmed yet, as they want to see the results of a few tests, but some of those in the know say the title may go off him, unfortunately. Goes to whom let's see.&quot;It should be heavily noted that the plan has not yet been confirmed. Everything relating to the title may depend on the results of the tests and the severity of the injury. Should Rollins be out a long time, taking the title off him appears to be inevitable.Fightful reported on the ongoing tests earlier. There are also several plans that may have been canceled.The source further said that should the injury prove to be less than what it appears at first, then he will hold on to the championship. There is also some backstage distrust following what happened with Rollins' fake injury earlier in the year, but this time, it's said to be serious.Seth Rollins has not had the best luck with injuries in WWEWhile his earlier injury was a fake one, Seth Rollins has not had the best luck with injuries in the past. The star has been left hurt with several injuries to his knee, compromising his earlier high-flying repertoire of moves.Now, heading into this injury, Rollins appears to have hurt his arm or shoulder when he fell on it during Crown Jewel.The timing of the star's injuries has also left him unable to compete at some of the most significant moments of his career.